Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 17% in 2025! Are these 2 powerhouse growth stocks now screaming buys in 2026?

Down 17% in 2025! Are these 2 powerhouse growth stocks now screaming buys in 2026?

Harvey Jones says these two FTSE 100 growth stocks had a terrific track record… until this year. After recent dips, he’s sizing up whether to buy them.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When growth stocks go wild, I get nervous. I’m always wary of chasing momentum, worried I’ll turn up at the party just as everyone else is putting their coats on.

It’s a familiar problem. Shares only seem to land on my radar once they’ve already gone gangbusters. That was certainly true of these two FTSE 100 dividend growth darlings, which first caught my eye two or three years ago precisely because they were doing so well.

Back then, both looked expensive, with price-to-earnings ratios north of 30, roughly double the FTSE 100 average at the time. I decided to watch rather than buy. That turned out to be a sensible move.

RELX shares have surprisingly dropped

Weirdly, both stocks have subsequently followed an almost identical path. They carried on rising for another year or so, then promptly hit the buffers.

The two companies are information and analytics group RELX (LSE: REL) and accounting software provider Sage Group (LSE: SGE).

RELX is still up around 70% over five years, but down 16.5% in the last 12 months. Sage has climbed roughly 80% over five years, yet slipped 16.9% over the past year.

Sage is in the software and computer services sector, RELX is in information and analytics. However, both have been seen as domestic alternatives to the US tech giants. That might explain why they’ve suffered, amid fears over US technology stock volatility.

Artificial intelligence has added a further layer of uncertainty. At first, AI was viewed as a threat, potentially offering clients cheaper ways to access similar services. Then both companies talked up their own AI ambitions, which briefly reassured investors. The mood has shifted again, with growing anxiety over whether firms will earn decent returns on their hefty AI spending.

Or maybe RELX and Sage just got too expensive. So are they cheap now? Not exactly. Both still trade on P/Es of 25, with dividend yields of 2%, give or take the odd basis point. Again, the similarities border on the uncanny.

Shares to seriously consider buying?

It’s the same story with their dividend history. Both have raised shareholder payouts every year since the millennium, although RELX did freeze its dividend once, in 2010. Over the past 15 years, dividend growth at RELX has averaged around 9.3%, outstripping the 7.1% at Sage. So at least I can separate them on one metric.

Recent trading hasn’t been bad. RELX reported strong momentum in October, with underlying revenue up 7%, while its new AI-powered researcher tool has received “very positive feedback”. Sage followed in November with a 10% jump in full-year revenues and a 17% rise in operating profit.

Forward valuations are more appealing, with both trading on forecast P/Es of around 21.5. Not cheap, but no longer outrageous either. Naturally, they’re exactly the same.

My investment strategy is to buy good companies when they’ve fallen out of favour, and that’s exactly what seems to have happened here. AI remains a risk, as does wider economic weakness and their relatively high valuations. But I think they’re worth equally serious consideration for 2026. Both of them.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »