My top 10 ISA and SIPP stocks in 2026

Find out why a FTSE 100 investment trust is now this writer’s top holding across his Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP portfolios.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Image source: Getty Images

As we head into 2026, I have 37 holdings across my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP. Without further ado, here are my top 10, listed from largest to smallest.

1. Scottish Mortgage

As an investment trust, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) is an outlier in this list. But it gives me broad exposure to global growth themes like AI, space exploration, and digital payments.

A key attraction here is that Scottish Mortgage also gives me exposure to private companies that I can’t buy individually. These include SpaceX, Stripe, Databricks, ByteDance, and smaller ones that might just become tomorrow’s big winners. 

In the next few years, I expect many of these large unlisted businesses (including SpaceX) to go public at high valuations, validating the trust’s decision to back them years ago.

I reckon this FTSE 100 trust is still worth considering today. But it’s also volatile, while a potential widening of the net asset value (NAV) discount presents a risk.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre operates Latin America’s leading e-commerce/logistics and fintech platforms. It’s grown revenue above 30% for 27 consecutive quarters!  

While the region can be volatile, with large currency swings and inflation, it’s also massive with near-700m population. Penetration rates for online shopping and fintech are still well behind developed markets, giving the firm a long runway of potential growth.

3. Axon

Axon Enterprise operates a powerful ecosystem made up of Tasers, body cameras, cloud software, and AI tools. Recurring revenue is surging and switching costs are enormous.

The stock’s rarely cheap, which adds risk if growth slows. But Axon’s a unique business with an expanding addressable market. 

4. Games Workshop

Warhammer-maker Games Workshop boasts incredible profit margins, a treasure trove of intellectual property, and a growing global army of loyal customers. It’s another unique business that can’t be replicated (clearly, I like these).

After doubling in just over two years, the stock has joined the FTSE 100 (and my top five holdings).

5. Uber

Uber has transformed itself from a loss-making ride-hail app into a cash-generating logistics platform. It now has 189m monthly active customers globally.

6. Shopify

Shopify remains the backbone of millions of online businesses globally. After ridding itself of its capital-intensive logistics operation, free cash flow has improved dramatically.

7. Intuitive

Intuitive Surgical’s a leader in robotically-assisted surgery, with an installed base of 10,763 da Vinci surgical systems. High recurring revenue and a wide moat make this a world-class business.

8. Visa

The world’s shifting from cash to digital payments, and Visa continues to benefit. But regulatory risk prevents this from being a bigger position for me. 

9. Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce needs no introduction — the engine maker’s stock has nearly doubled year to date!

10. Wise

Wise was a new stock I bought earlier in 2025. The cross-border payments firm has an extremely large opportunity moving money for financial institutions and other businesses.

Looking to 2026

Accounting for about 60% of my portfolio, this top 10’s heavily concentrated, as well as quite highly valued. However, I’m comfortable with this risk because I still have another two decades till retirement.

That said, I plan to diversify and build out some of my other positions in 2026. And I’m sure there will also be opportunities to buy new stocks.

