Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the Nvidia share price crash in 2026? Here are the risks investors can’t ignore

Will the Nvidia share price crash in 2026? Here are the risks investors can’t ignore

Is Nvidia’s share price in danger in 2026? Stephen Wright outlines the risks – and why some might not be as serious as they seem.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite a very solid 2025, the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has just come off its highs. And some investors are worrying that a full-blown crash might be on the cards for 2026? 

I think a number of the risks might be less significant than some investors seem to believe. But there are definitely some threats and challenges it’s getting very hard to ignore.

Growth potential

One big question with Nvidia is how long can it maintain its extraordinarily impressive revenue growth? After all, sales have more than doubled in 2025 after increasing 125% in 2024.

With the stock trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 23, there’s clearly future growth priced in. But another 100% increase would require $130bn in additional revenues.

That’s a lot, but it’s important to keep this in context. Even if Nvidia does double its sales again in 2026, its revenues will still be below what Microsoft managed in 2025. 

I think that should be a real source of optimism for the firm. The numbers are big and the growth’s impressive, but the company isn’t in uncharted territory – at least, not yet.

Vendor financing

Sceptical investors have also been focusing on the structure of some of Nvidia’s deals. In some cases, sales have been accompanied by equity investments in customers.

The concern here is partly that the buyers can’t immediately finance these deals themselves. But this is true in a number of industries – and there’s nothing inherently disreputable about it. 

Heavy equipment manufacturers in farming and construction often help customers finance expensive purchases. And while this creates risk, it’s not really controversial.

The risk might be bigger with Nvidia’s customers and this is worth looking at carefully. But the structure of the deals doesn’t mean there’s an immediate problem for the firm.

Product cycle

A key reason for Nvidia’s recent success has been its ability to develop new products at speed. The first Blackwell chips shipped in late 2024 and new Vera Rubin ones are coming in 2026.

This is great from the perspective of generating recurring revenues from customers. But it gives the likes of Alphabet and Amazon an incentive to develop their own products.

These are some of Nvidia’s biggest customers and the threat of them turning into competitors is one that investors looking at the stock should take very seriously. 

I think this could be the biggest risk with the stock. If a major cloud provider cuts its spending on GPUs – and there are signs this might happen – the share price could crash.

2026 crash?

Investors have been wondering how much longer Nvidia’s spectacular growth can continue for some time now. And while the firm’s since done very well, risks are starting to emerge. 

The biggest of these, in my view, is the possibility of customers developing their own chips. If the stock’s going to crash in 2026, I think this’ll be the reason why.

I’m not willing to bet against the Nvidia share price in 2026. But from a buying perspective, I’m concentrating on other artificial intelligence opportunities.

Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is Alphabet still one of the best shares to buy heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The best time to buy shares is when other investors are seeing risks. Is that the case with Google’s parent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Barclays share price be the FTSE 100’s big winner in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With OpenAI and SpaceX considering listing on the stock market, could investment banking revenues push the Barclays share price higher…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT how much £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is worth today? But it wasn’t very helpful…

| James Beard

Although often impressive, artificial intelligence has its flaws. James Beard found this out when he used it to try and…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Did ChatGPT give me the best FTSE stocks to buy 1 year ago?

| Ben McPoland

ChatGPT can do lots of great stuff, but is it actually any good at identifying winning stocks from the FTSE…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Who will be next year’s FTSE 100 Christmas cracker?

| James Beard

As we approach Christmas 2025, our writer identifies the FTSE 100’s star performer this year. But who will be number…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for an 8%-yielding passive income portfolio of dividend shares and it said…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley tested artificial intelligence to see if it understood how to build an income portfolio from dividend shares. He…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £8,333 a month of passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores a potential route to earning double what is today considered a comfortable retirement and all tax-free inside…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could these 3 FTSE 100 shares soar in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares he thinks might potentially have more petrol in the tank as…

Read more »