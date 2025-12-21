Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Ocado shares plummet 40% in 5 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

Ocado shares plummet 40% in 5 months! Is it one of the best stocks to buy now?

Surging losses and a key customer cancellation have sent Ocado shares plummeting, but is this volatility turning it into one of the best stocks to buy now?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre

Image source: Ocado Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Throughout history, the best stocks to buy have often been unpopular. Why? Because tremendous hidden value ends up being overlooked by the market, only to be discovered later on and deliver ginormous returns.

Looking across the spectrum of UK shares in 2025, Ocado (LSE:OCDO) definitely seems to be in the unpopular category right now. The online grocery retailer and warehouse robotics pioneer has seen its share price fall yet another 41.6% since August, bringing its five-year performance to a painful 89.5% loss.

That means anyone who bought £1,000 worth of shares in December 2020 has only £104.80 left.

Obviously, the situation’s dire. But what exactly happened? And could we actually be looking at a phenomenal buying opportunity for a long-term recovery story?

Robotics are expensive

Between 2017 and 2020, Ocado could seemingly do no wrong. The prospects of warehouse automation paired with the rise of its online grocery business created enormous excitement among investors. So much so, they were willing to overlook the enormous capital expenditures required to get their robotics developed and deployed.

During this ‘honeymoon’, Ocado shares skyrocketed over 750%. But it all came crashing down when higher interest rates came knocking. At near-0%, investors were happy to wait for long-term earnings. When interest rates jumped to 5%, investors were more concerned about profits than revenue growth. And for Ocado, the losses just kept growing.

Ocado’s downward trajectory isn’t just about a shift in investor sentiment. Surging energy costs in 2022 made its automated warehouse technology expensive to run. Simultaneously, online grocery demand normalised following the pandemic. And together these forces put more pressure on supermarkets’ already razor-thin margins.

This all culminated in the announcement that some investors were dreading. Its long-time partner, Kroger, announced a review of its Ocado-powered warehouses. And just earlier this month, the company confirmed it was closing three of these sites and cancelling plans for another.

Needless to say, that’s a pretty clear signal that Kroger’s struggled to find value in Ocado’s offer. And with another supermarket, Sobeys, hitting pause on its new Ocado warehouse project, investors are rightfully questioning the future of this business.

Time to buy?

While Kroger’s shutting down three sites, it still has five remaining operational. What’s more, the company’s paying Ocado $350m to break its agreement with the business.

That’s a substantial cash injection, which actually solves Ocado’s near-term liquidity problems, allowing management to pay off soon-to-mature debts without diluting shareholders.

This also serves as a handy reset point where the company can potentially switch focus from unprofitable growth to profitable cash generation. And with non-grocery sectors yet to fully explore, such as pharmaceuticals, the addressable market for its warehouse automation technology could be enormous if operating margins are expanded.

As things stand, that’s a big ‘if’. There’s no denying that Ocado shares look cheap. But I think there are far better recovery stocks to consider buying with lower levels of risk as we enter into 2026. Luckily, with a trading update expected in January, investors may not have to wait long to discover how management intends to deploy the $350m.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: has a once-a-decade chance to build wealth ended?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index has had a strong 2025. But that doesn't mean there might not still be some bargain…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for its top passive income ideas for 2026 and it said…

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for passive income ideas for 2026. But can asking artificial intelligence for insights offer anything valuable?

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 10-share SIPP could combine both growth and income opportunities!

| Christopher Ruane

Juggling the prospects of growth and dividend income within one SIPP can take some effort. Our writer shares his thoughts…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

The stock market might crash in 2026. Here’s why I’m not worried

| Stephen Wright

When Michael Burry forecasts a crash, the stock market takes notice. But do long-term investors actually need to worry about…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 retailer set for a dramatic recovery in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 250 retailer WH Smith is moving on from the accounting issues that have weighed on it in 2025. But…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

I’m racing to buy dirt cheap income stocks before it’s too late

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Income stocks are set to have a terrific year in 2026 with multiple tailwinds supporting dividend growth. Here's what Zaven…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Aiming for a £1k passive income? Here’s how much you’d need in an ISA

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley does the maths to calculate how much an investor would need in an ISA when aiming for a…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Is investing £5,000 enough to earn a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to start earning a second income in the stock market? Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how investors can aim to…

Read more »