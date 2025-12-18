Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » UK interest rates fall again! Here’s why the Barclays share price could struggle

UK interest rates fall again! Here’s why the Barclays share price could struggle

Jon Smith explains why the Bank of England’s latest move today could spell trouble for the Barclays share price over the next year.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the Bank of England meeting today (18 December), the committee decided to cut the base rate by 0.25% to 3.75%. It’s the sixth cut since the last general election, marking the fastest pace of cuts in 17 years. Even though some will be cheering this on, I think it could spell bad news for the Barclays (LSE:BARC) share price. Here’s why.

A trend lower

Barclays is a large global bank with a finger in many pies. Yet at its core, it makes most of its money via charging interest on loans and paying out a lower rate of interest on deposits. The spread between them is known as the net interest margin. During the past quarter, total income was £7.2bn, with net interest income making up £3.3bn. So it’s clearly a big driver for the company.

When central bank committees reduce the base rate, Barclays’ net interest margin shrinks. It indeed takes some time to filter down to lower-income areas, so I’m not suggesting the bank will struggle in the next couple of months. But what’s concerning me is that we’re seeing a similar trend globally: interest rates are falling.

For the Bank of England, we could see more reductions next year. In the US, it’s a similar story. As a global bank, Barclays could mitigate any negative impact if it were only the UK where interest rates were being lowered. But if we do see it happening in key markets around the world, I think overall income for 2026 could fall, hindering the share price.

Rate cut reasonings

The other concern I have is the underlying reasons why central bank teams are cutting interest rates. This is partly being done as inflation is coming under control, which is good. But it’s also being done to stimulate the economy. Here in the UK, economic growth is non-existent. As a result, lowering the base rate can act to help push consumers to spend rather than save.

For Barclays, if 2026 turns out to be a year of low economic growth, the share price might struggle to do well. Transactional spending could dry up, mergers-and-acquisitions activity from investment banking clients could slow, and mortgage demand could decline. These factors (and more) could spell bad news.

The flipside

Net interest income isn’t the only way the bank makes money. It has a strong wealth management arm, which makes money from charging fees for advice. The global markets division generates revenue by facilitating trading for corporates. So the stock could be supported by outperformance in these areas. Indeed, some of the 73% gain in the stock over the past year has come from this.

Further, the Bank of England committee today noted that it is concerned about the potential for rising inflation. As a result, this could mean any cuts next year might have to be revised. If the base rate remained higher for longer, this could boost sentiment and the share price.

Ultimately, I’m not saying the stock price is going to crumble, but I do believe there are better growth options for investors to consider in 2026.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m bullish on the FTSE 100 for 2026

| John Fieldsend

There's every chance the FTSE 100 will set new record highs next year. In this article, our Foolish author takes…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Up 20% in a week! Is the Ocado share price set to deliver some thrilling Christmas magic?

| Harvey Jones

It's the most wonderful time of the year for the Ocado share price, and Harvey Jones examines if this signals…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£10k invested in sizzling Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the performance of NatWest shares and the other FTSE 100 banks over the last…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in these 3 UK stocks at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the growth of three UK stocks that helped drive the FTSE 100 to new highs this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: here’s where the latest forecasts show the Vodafone share price going next

| Alan Oscroft

With the Vodafone turnaround strategy progressing, strong cash flow forecasts could be the key share price driver for the next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Rolls-Royce share price is still good value and wished I hadn’t…

| Harvey Jones

Like many investors, Harvey Jones is wondering whether the Rolls-Royce share price can climb even higher in 2026. So he…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in FTSE 100 star Fresnillo at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers shows just how much those investing in the FTSE 100 miner could have made in a year when…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

With 55% earnings growth forecast, here’s where Vodafone’s share price ‘should’ be trading…

| Simon Watkins

Consensus forecasts point to 55% annual earnings growth to 2028. With a strategic shift ongoing, how undervalued is Vodafone’s share…

Read more »