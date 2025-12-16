Member Login
Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.)

  • BAE Systems expects operating profit to grow by up to 11% this year, driven by sustained demand, including recent orders from Turkey for Typhoon aircraft and from Norway for Type 26 frigates.
  • The company has secured more than £27 billion in orders so far this year, with additional agreements anticipated before year-end.
  • The order backlog rose to £77.8 billion, equivalent to 3 years of 2024 revenues that providing strong visibility to future earnings.
  • Recently announced increases in defence spending to 3.5% of GDP across NATO countries create a highly supportive environment for medium-term growth.
  • The recent share price correction presents investors with an attractive entry point into this stable growth business, where the dividend yield has risen to nearly 2%.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems plc. 

