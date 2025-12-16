Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
BAE Systems (LSE: BA.)
- BAE Systems expects operating profit to grow by up to 11% this year, driven by sustained demand, including recent orders from Turkey for Typhoon aircraft and from Norway for Type 26 frigates.
- The company has secured more than £27 billion in orders so far this year, with additional agreements anticipated before year-end.
- The order backlog rose to £77.8 billion, equivalent to 3 years of 2024 revenues that providing strong visibility to future earnings.
- Recently announced increases in defence spending to 3.5% of GDP across NATO countries create a highly supportive environment for medium-term growth.
- The recent share price correction presents investors with an attractive entry point into this stable growth business, where the dividend yield has risen to nearly 2%.