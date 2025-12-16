Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target massive returns over time.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A graph made of neon tubes in a room

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lump sum investment in the FTSE 100 looks set to deliver a tasty return this year. Up 18.3% year date, a £5,000 stake on 1 January would now be worth £5,915.

Can the Footsie repeat the trick in 2026, though? Fresh interest rate cuts, strong commodities prices, and sustained demand for cheap shares could keep powering UK blue-chip shares higher.

Yet I’m not tempted to buy a FTSE 100 index fund for next year. Want to know what I’m doing instead?

Thinking long term

Guessing the short-term direction of individual share prices or tracker funds is a tough business. Even the most experienced fund managers and market commentators can end up looking silly.

Few predicted a near-20% rise in the FTSE 100 at the start of the year. At any one time there are a host of competing factors pulling the index one way or another. There’s also the chance of sudden, unforeseen events that can drive share indexes higher or cause them to come crashing down.

This is why taking a long-term approach is so important. This way, the highs and lows of the market tend to balance out, giving investors a smoother path to growth.

Those who target returns from short-term movements are taking unacceptable risk in my view. Holding quality shares, trusts and funds for an extended period (five years or more) allows their fundamentals to shine through over time, driving long-term growth. It also removes the impact of market volatility than can unsettle even high-power stocks.

Here’s what I’m doing

I personally buy stocks with a view to holding them for a decade. Warren Buffett‘s view that “if you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don’t even think about owning it for ten minutes” greatly influences my investing strategy.

But I’m not thinking about buying a fund that tracks the FTSE index. I’m targeting individual shares, which — while more susceptible to short-term volatility — often deliver superior long-term returns.

I’ve bought a number of quality blue-chips to my portfolio this year like Aviva, HSBC and Games Workshop. The next one I’m considering is BAE Systems (LSE:BA.).

Since 2015, it’s delivered an average annual return of 14.6%, better than the broader FTSE 100’s 8.4%. Can it keep outperforming though?

A FTSE success story

My prediction would be an emphatic yes. Geopolitical instability is growing, and weapons manufacturers like BAE Systems are witnessing unprecedented demand by modern standards.

Sector competition is high, but the FTSE firm’s robust relationships with major governments helps limit this threat. It booked a whopping £27bn worth of orders between 1 January and 12 November, latest financials showed.

I’m confident sales should continue streaming in as NATO nations accelerate their spending plans. Under its current strategy, total spending by the defence bloc will surge to $4.2trn by 2035.

Supply chain problems remain an issue that could push up costs and impact project delivery. But on balance, the outlook here is extremely encouraging in my view.

I think BAE’s profits (and share price) will surge over the next decade, making it one of the FTSE 100’s star performers.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Games Workshop Group Plc, and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing For Beginners

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds' share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines whether BAE Systems and other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks can continue to shoot the lights out in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

| Charlie Carman

It's been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider gobbling up these 3 FTSE 100 Christmas turkeys?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of buying three of the FTSE 100’s (INDEXFTSE:UKX) worst performers over the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares a ticking time bomb after a 95% gain in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been defying predictions of a fall for years now, while consistently smashing through analyst expectations.

Read more »