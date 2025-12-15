Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The best time to buy stocks is when they’re cheap. Here’s 1 from my list

The best time to buy stocks is when they’re cheap. Here’s 1 from my list

Buying discounted stocks can be a great way to build wealth and earn passive income. But investors need to be careful and thoughtful as well as brave.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Everyone knows the best time to buy stocks is when they’re trading at discount valuations. But that’s easier said than done in a lot of cases. 

Falling prices usually mean that investors think buying is a bad idea. For those who can see past short-term challenges, though, the rewards for being brave can be enormous.

The risks and rewards of buying low

As an illustration, consider Meta Platforms. The stock was trading at around $120 at the end of 2022, implying a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 13. 

That’s clearly unusually cheap, but the firm was facing genuine challenges. For one thing, it was losing significant amounts of money in its metaverse operations. 

On top of this, Apple’s privacy changes were set to put pressure on its advertising business.  But for investors who were prepared to be brave, the stock has been a great investment.

Not every stock that’s down is a buy – take Peloton for example. Between January 2021 and December 2022, the stock fell 95%, but investors who bought the dip haven’t done well at all.

Revenues have kept falling and the company continues to lose money. As a result, the share price has fallen another 20% since the start of 2023.

Buying stocks that have been falling can therefore generate spectacular results, but success isn’t guaranteed. In a few cases, though, I think the risk is worth the potential returns.

An out-of-favour growth stock

Shares in Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) have fallen 37% in the last six months. But I think the stock looks more like the next Meta Platforms than the next Peloton.

It’s been a challenging year for the packaging company with inflationary pressures squeezing margins and also weighing on demand. But the big issue has been more recent. 

A tragic death at one of its factories caused operations to halt (obviously). An investigation is going on and uncertainty around the outcome means there’s risk for investors. 

My sense, though, is that the stock market is overreacting. And I think the current share price offers a margin of safety for investors looking for stocks to consider buying.

In my view, the real highlight of Macfarlane’s business is its manufacturing division. This uses specialist technical knowledge to create bespoke packaging for high-value products. 

The margins are impressive and the unit generates around £65m in revenues. I think that by itself is enough to justify the £100m enterprise value the stock currently trades at. 

Being brave

In the stock market, there are always companies that are out of favour with investors. The key is figuring out which ones are opportunities and which ones aren’t. 

I think there are plenty of both at the moment. Macfarlane is one I’ve been buying for my portfolio recently, but it’s not the only name on my list right now.

Over the long term, the stock market has generated good results for investors. But the best results have tended to come from buying shares when other investors don’t want to.

Stephen Wright has positions in Apple and Macfarlane Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Macfarlane Group Plc, and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Recently released: December’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Growth Shares

Will the SpaceX IPO send this FTSE 100 stock into orbit?

| John Fieldsend

How can British investors get exposure to SpaceX? Here is one FTSE 100 stock that might be perfect for those…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Could drip-feeding £500 into the FTSE 250 help you retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Returns from FTSE 250 shares have rocketed to 10.6% over the last year. Is now the time to plough money…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How much does one need in an ISA for £2,056 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

The passive income potential of the Stocks and Shares ISA is higher than perhaps all other investments. Here's how the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Martin Lewis just explained the stock market’s golden rule

| Ben McPoland

Unlike cash, the stock market can quietly turn lump sums into serious wealth. So, what’s the secret sauce that makes…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

This year's been extremely grim for FTSE 250-listed Greggs -- but having slumped more than 40%, could its shares be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »