Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

Diageo and Barratt Redrow’s share prices have tanked. Is this the opportunity investors seeking cheap FTSE 100 shares have been waiting for?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100‘s enjoyed strong gains in 2025, but not all UK blue-chip shares have fared well.

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) and Diageo (LSE:DGE) have both endured double-digit share price drops since 1 January. It’s left them trading on dirt-cheap earnings and book ratios which — in my opinion — could help them rally in the New Year.

Wondering what could spark them into life in 2026? Read on.

Builder boom?

A deteriorating domestic economy has hit Barratt Redrow and other housebuilding shares hard. It’s no surprise, as trends like rising unemployment can hammer demand for new homes.

I think the market may have overreacted here, however. And especially considering the brighter outlook for the housing market next year.

Sure, economic conditions are tough. But falling interest rates and a bloody mortgage rate war are having a net positive impact on the industry.

Reflecting this, building society Nationwide has predicted average house prices could rise up to 4% next year. It predicted housing market activity to strengthen a little further as affordability improves gradually (as it has done in recent quarters) via income growth outpacing house price growth and a further modest decline in interest rates.

As the UK’s biggest housebuilder, Barratt’s well placed to seize this opportunity. It’s targeting 17,200 to 17,800 homes this financial year (to June 2026). Its medium target is set substantially higher, at 22,000 per year.

Recently announced property tax changes might cause problems for the FTSE firm. But Nationwide views this threat as insignificant — it notes that new rules from April 2028 “will apply to less than 1% of properties in England and around 3% in London.”

Barratt’s share price has dropped 18% year to date. Its price-to-book (P/B) ratio is just 0.7, suggesting a healthy discount to the value of the firm’s assets. It’s a reading that could prompt strong interest from value investors if news flow improves.

Another comeback story?

Diageo’s been one of the FTSE 100’s biggest losing shares, not just in 2025 but over several years now.

The Guinness owner’s slumped 34% since 1 January. It takes total paper losses during the past three years to 55%.

Could the appointment of recovery specialist Dave Lewis as chief executive help it rebound? As a Diageo shareholder myself, I’m optimistic it can.

November’s appointment could have significant and far-reaching positive implications, in the City’s view. Analysts at RBC Capital say Lewis was installed not just because Diageo’s board thinks he has the wherewithal to accelerate sales growth and efficiencies but also because he has CEO experience and was identified as a catalyst for cultural change.

The drinks giant faces a number of hurdles, from weak consumer spending to falling alcohol consumption among younger people. But it also has multiple drivers for long-term growth in its locker, from market leading labels and a fantastic record of innovation, to heavy emerging market exposure.

Its excellent progress in non-alcoholic categories is especially encouraging as Western consumer tastes evolve.

Today Diageo’s share price commands a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13.5 times. That’s well below the 10-year average of 21.1 times, and could support a sharp rebound from 2026 if green shoots of recovery appear.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow and Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what a single share of Tesla stock cost in January – and what it’s worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's moved up this year -- and it's had a wild ride along the way. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have done it again in 2025! But could the party be over?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been another storming year for Rolls-Royce shares -- and this writer missed out! Might it still be worth him…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield a staggering 8.7% – will they shower investors with income in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares pay the highest dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones asks whether there is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With its 16% dividend yield, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Ithaca Energy’s 16% dividend yield looks irresistible -- but with tax headwinds still blowing strong, can this FTSE 250 passive…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £27 now, Shell’s share price looks a huge bargain – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is at a major discount to its peers, but Simon Watkins believes it won’t do so for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Would I be mad to buy more Diageo shares near £16?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon owns Diageo shares in his ISA and he's sitting on an ugly loss after the recent share price…

Read more »