Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Up 136%, is this under-the-radar growth stock the UK’s hottest opportunity for 2026?

Up 136%, is this under-the-radar growth stock the UK’s hottest opportunity for 2026?

Amcomri has only been on the market a year, but it’s been one of the UK’s top growth stocks and Stephen Wright thinks there’s more to come.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Amcomri Group‘s (LSE:AMCO) a growth stock that a lot of investors probably haven’t heard of. It only appeared on the stock market a year ago, but it’s already climbed 136% since. 

That’s a big move, but the underlying company has a business model that some of the UK’s most successful companies have employed. And this one might just be getting started.

Buying and building

Amcomri’s a small-cap, a collection of 12 smaller businesses that focus on supplying industrial products or services in highly specialised markets. And this is a structure I like very much.

Operating in these smaller markets can mean limited scope for growth. But the firm looks to get around this by buying other businesses and improving them using its existing network. This can involve centralising back office operations, combining supply chains, or opening up new markets. Importantly though, Amcomri looks to maintain a degree of decentralisation.

This means individual subsidiaries can be more responsive to specific customer needs. And in industries where quality matters more than price, this is extremely important.

A strategy for success

This strategy has worked for a number of firms. The likes of Halma and Diploma in the UK and AMETEK and Amphenol in the US have all had success with this approach.

Amcomri’s a much smaller organisation than any of these. And that means it needs to find ways to repel competition from larger operators that benefit from economies of scale. One important strategy for doing this involves focusing on subsidiaries that sell products into highly specialised markets. This is an approach that bigger companies have benefited from.

Smaller markets often means the opportunity set is too small to attract competition from larger firms. On top of this, regulatory requirements can provide further barriers to entry.

Full steam ahead

The underlying business is showing strong growth signs heading into 2026. In its most recent update, the firm reported 17% revenue growth and earnings per share up 12%. Management also sees further opportunities to improve existing businesses ahead, as well as further acquisition opportunities. That’s an encouraging sign. 

One of the big risks with this strategy is the possibility of paying too much for an acquisition. And this usually comes as a result of having to compete to get deals done. Amcomri though, can focus on opportunities that are too small for most competitors. It typically does deals at EBITDA ratios below 5 and it expects to be able to continue this.

Under the radar

As a small company that’s only been on the stock market for a year, Amcomri doesn’t attract much analyst attention. But that could present an opportunity for investors right now. The firm has a clear plan for growth and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.5 isn’t hugely demanding. That however, could change as more analysts start to take note.

It’s hard to say if it’s the hottest opportunity out there. But it’s still one I think growth investors ought to make a point of checking out in 2026. It’s certainly on my list to look at adding to my Stocks and Shares ISA in the New Year.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc and Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

| Harshil Patel

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old puts £500 a month in a SIPP, by retirement, they’d have…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Worried about not having enough money to retire on? Regularly investing in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) may be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my Rolls-Royce shares in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is wondering what to do with his Rolls-Royce shares after an incredible three-year run. Is it finally time…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how to aim for a £10k second income using an ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian shows how a long-term investing strategy can help build a sizable portfolio and even unlock a £10,000+ income…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be the next to make a 200% gain in one year?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines the spectacular recovery of one of the fastest growing stocks on the FTSE 100 and identifies a…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Investing £500 a month in this income stock during 2025 unlocked a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to make money while sleeping? Here's how much investors could have earned by drip-feeding £500 each month into this…

Read more »