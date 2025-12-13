Member Login

Are Lloyds shares totally finished as a dividend stock?

Are Lloyds shares totally finished as a dividend stock?

Dividend yields have crumbled on Lloyds shares as the bank’s surged in price. Should investors now seek other dividend stocks to buy?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares have been enormously popular with dividend investors down the years. Can they still claim to a top Buy for passive income, though? I’m not so sure.

At 94.3p, Lloyds’ share price has rocketed 72% since 1 January. As a result, dividend yields on the FTSE 100 bank have collapsed below the long-term average.

That’s not the only worry I have as a stock market investor myself. Is Lloyds a dividend share investors need to think about avoiding today?

Great qualities

What makes retail banks like this such popular dividend stocks in the first place?

There’s more than one answer to this question. These companies have very strong balance sheets, due in part to strict regulatory requirements, which they can use to shower their shareholders with cash.

The likes of Lloyds can choose to plough this in their operations instead, of course, through organic investment or by way of acquisitions. But growth opportunities in the UK banking market is limited, and so paying large dividends is seen as the besy wat to reward investors.

Retail banks also benefit from stable cash flows they can use to finance these payouts. Interest income on loans like mortgages is broadly stable, even during economic downturns. It’s the same for the fees they charge in other areas like current accounts and payment services.

Strong dividend growth

These qualities remain very much in place today. With a CET1 capital ratio of 13.8%, Lloyds certainly still sits on strong foundations.

With earnings also tipped to steadily increase, City analysts are expecting annual dividends to rocket by double-digit percentages over the next three years:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20253.6p13.6%3.8%
20264.16p15.6%4.4%
20274.85p16.6%5.1%

If these forecasts are accurate, investors can expect strong protection from inflation eroding their income.

So what’s wrong?

Lloyds clearly still has lots of appeal as a dividend stock, then. But is it a company I’d buy myself for passive income? The answer’s an emphatic ‘no.’

At just 3.8%, the bank’s forward dividend yield has slumped from the 6%-plus it was at just two years ago. In my view, there are much better FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 income shares to buy to target both dividend growth and yield.

Legal & General (9% dividend yield), Aviva (5.9%), and Primary Health Properties (7.6%) are three I hold in my portfolio. And I’m confident they’ll outperform Lloyds for dividends over the long term given their enormous market opportunities.

A risk too far

But this isn’t the main reason I’m avoiding Lloyds shares. Following its huge share price gains this year, the bank’s looking massively overvalued in my book and vulnerable to a sharp correction.

A blend of economic stagnation, rising competition, regulatory threats, and falling interest rates pose significant threats to the company. I don’t think this is reflected in Lloyds’ elevated valuation — a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13 times also makes it the most expensive banking stock in the UK.

Like any investor, I need to consider potential share price movements along with dividends. Large and growing cash rewards are great. But they can easily be wiped out if the stock crashes.

Lloyds shares might be worth considering by investors with higher risk tolerance. But I won’t be buying them for my portfolio.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

