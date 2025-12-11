Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » This iconic S&P 500 fashion stock is one of my favourite picks for 2026

This iconic S&P 500 fashion stock is one of my favourite picks for 2026

Jon Smith explains why he’s optimistic about the prospects for a S&P 500 company that has smashed the broader index performance this year.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 comprises a wide range of stocks and sectors. Fashion is one of them, with Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) up an impressive 57% over the past year. For comparison, the index is up 13% over the same time period. Yet despite the move already in the stock, I think it could do well next year. Here’s why!

Reasons for outperformance

During 2025, the business has consistently reported better-than-expected results, with revenue and earnings beating analyst estimates and leading to raised full-year outlooks. We’ll get a quarterly update at the end of this month, but expectations are again for a solid showing.

The company has benefitted from growing geographical presence. In the latest update, the CEO spoke about adding stores to be “largely concentrated in our key cities in each region.” This has certainly helped, with noteworthy growth in China and Europe.

Another factor is the focus on improving technology, AI and analytics. For a fashion brand, having more insights into how people shop, where their interests lie, and how to guide customers through the journey are all key. So, having this data has enabled the company to translate it into higher revenue directly.

Looking to 2026

A key element for success next year lies in Ralph Lauren’s core affluent customer base. Despite broader macroeconomic uncertainties and inflation this year, the client base has remained resilient and willing to pay full price for products, contributing to increased profitability. For me, this is a great sign. If the global economy struggles in 2026, further resilience may see investors cycle out of struggling fashion brands and go to the US stock. Yet if we get a boom period, then more people will aspire to buy the products and have the disposable income to do so.

In terms of investment in AI and analytics, this will only help even more in 2026. The more data that’s gathered, the deeper the value of the insights. As a result, the company should be able to enhance profits further using this strategy.

From a valuation perspective, the jump this year still doesn’t make it super-expensive. It has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. For comparison, the S&P 500 average is 31.15. This means the share price could rally further before concerns arise that it’s overvalued.

In terms of risks, tariff concerns are worth watching. The company warned about this earlier in the year, and there are lingering concerns that prices might rise in 2026 to offset higher costs. This could turn some away from buying the products, or eat into profit margins.

Despite this worry, I think the business could do very well next year. I’m seriously thinking about adding it to my portfolio, and other investors could consider doing the same.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Martin Lewis just gave a brilliant presentation on the power of investing in stock market indexes like the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Had an investor stuck £1,000 in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago, they would have done much better than…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

2 stocks I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole today in my ISA and SIPP

| Ben McPoland

The following two stocks have a history of being incredibly popular with retail investors. So why is this writer avoiding…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

I asked ChatGPT for the juiciest growth share for 2026, and it said…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is rather unimpressed with the growth share that ChatGPT presents to him, and explains his reasons why in…

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

Did Donald Trump just deliver fantastic news for Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

With artificial intelligence chip sales set to resume in China, is Nvidia stock worth looking at while it's trading under…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 98% since April. Is that a warning?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's almost doubled in a matter of months -- but our writer struggles to rationalise that in terms of…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

British billionaire has 61% of his hedge fund in these 3 S&P 500 stocks 

| Ben McPoland

This world-class hedge fund manager only invests in companies with extremely wide moats. Which three S&P 500 stocks currently dominate…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The biggest ‘no-brainer’ stock in my ISA and SIPP as we approach 2026 is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon owns a lot of high-quality stocks within his ISA and pension. But this one – a household name…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes in 2026, I’ll buy these 2 shares like there’s no tomorrow

| Ben McPoland

These two shares have already fallen 25%+ in recent weeks. So why is this writer wating for a stock market…

Read more »