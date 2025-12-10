With silver soaring to $60, the Fresnillo share price is turning into a runaway express train

Fresnillo is the FTSE 100’s runaway leader in 2025. With silver surging past $60, can its share price keep defying gravity and expectations?

The Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) share price has soared alongside silver as the volatile metal blasts past $60.

Governments are running big budget deficits – spending far more than they collect in taxes – and whenever crises hit, stimulus is never far behind.

That’s pushed central banks to rethink their reserves (the assets they hold for stability), trimming reliance on US Treasuries and adding more hard assets. This shift has drawn fresh attention to the FTSE 100 miner.

Silver’s performance mirrors this backdrop. It has been the best-performing asset class this year, leaving even the all-conquering Magnificent Seven in the dust. But the question is: how much further can the surge go?

Silver’s stunning surge

Silver has been on a tear in 2025, smashing through $40 in early September and then rocketing past its previous all-time high of $50 just six weeks later.

Now at $60, it’s impossible to say how much further the rally can go. As for Fresnillo, the Mexican miner’s all-in sustaining cost (AISC) is just $17 an ounce – meaning any rise in silver’s price drops almost straight into profit.

Half-year results highlighted that: revenues were up 27% to $2bn, gross profit up 160%, and earnings per share up 399%. Lower costs amplified gains further.

Even after soaring 350% this year, the miner moves almost in lockstep with silver. That has made for an exhilarating rollercoaster ride.

Why silver is moving

This isn’t a fad. Silver reacts to structural forces across the global economy, moving faster and more violently than gold. Retail investors should pay attention.

Central banks have been quietly increasing their holdings for years, and this year their buying has accelerated. With geopolitical tensions rising and long-term debt sustainability in question, they are favouring assets that hold value over time.

Supply constraints add fuel. Mexico, the world’s top producer, cannot quickly increase output. It takes on average 15 years to go from an exploration discovery to full production.

Industrial demand keeps rising too. Solar panels, EVs, and electronics all require silver, so even a small surge in investment demand can push prices sharply higher. And then of course there’s its growing use in high-tech weaponry.

Risks to keep in mind

Silver’s price is extremely volatile though. Just a month ago it fell $8 in a single day, sending the miner’s share price down 20%.

Even after bouncing back to new highs, sudden pullbacks can happen again, reflecting industrial demand swings, macro shocks, or rapid market-sentiment changes.

Mining and operational risks remain. Exploration disappointments, cost overruns, or regulatory changes could weigh on production and margins, even if silver prices stay strong.

Volatility is part of the story for any investor following this metal, and it can produce sharp gains and steep losses alike.

Bottom line

Silver is a metal of extremes, and this year has proved it. With governments overspending and central banks leaning towards hard assets, the broader backdrop still supports the metal. That’s why I’ve held the Mexican miner and gradually added to my position this year – reflecting my own belief in silver’s long-term potential.

Volatility is built in, industrial demand can ebb, and mining or regulatory risks remain. The focus isn’t just on price moves – it’s on understanding why they’re happening and watching a market that can surprise at any moment.