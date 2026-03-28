Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for shares to buy? Check out this sub-£2 stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce

Looking for shares to buy? Check out this sub-£2 stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce

Those looking for shares to buy have a lot of great options right now. Here’s a UK stock that offers growth, value, and dividend income.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

With the stock market experiencing a bit of a wobble, now could be a good time to scan for shares to buy. As billionaire investor Warren Buffett says, the best time to invest is when others are fearful.

Here, I’m going to highlight a sub-£2 UK stock that could be worth a look. This name – which has outperformed Rolls-Royce over the last year – appears to offer the winning combination of growth, value, and income.

Improving our lives

The business is Costain (LSE: COST), a small British company that specialises in sustainable infrastructure solutions. Operating across the UK’s energy, water, transportation, defence, and nuclear markets, it offers consultancy and advisory services, digital technology solutions, and complex programme delivery. Its ultimate goal is to improve people’s lives.

Source: Costain Group

This stock’s performed really well recently. Over the last year, it’s risen about 80% (versus about 45% for Rolls-Royce). However, like most shares, it’s taken a hit amid the market sell off. Currently, it’s trading for around £1.90, down from £2.03 in early March.

Three top features

Now, as I said at the top, this company appears to offer growth, value, and income. On the growth side, it recently told investors that its forward work position is a record £7bn – almost seven times FY2025 revenue.

Looking at its FY2025 results, it seems the company’s having a lot of success in the energy and defence/nuclear markets right now. Here, revenues were up 39% and 16.5% respectively. Note that for FY2026, analysts expect revenue of £1,233m. That would represent growth of 18% year on year.

“The Group is strongly positioned in structurally growing markets where significant long-term investment is being made to meet critical national needs.”

Costain CEO Alex Vaughan

In terms of the valuation, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only 12. So the stock looks cheap today, especially when you consider that earnings are rising rapidly (23% growth last year).

Interestingly, analysts at Berenberg just raised their price target to 240p. That’s about 26% above the current share price.

As for income, analysts expect a payout of around 5p per share for 2026. That puts the dividend yield close to 3% at today’s share price.

It’s worth pointing out that investors are also benefitting from share buybacks. Recently, it announced it will buy back £20m worth of stock (about 4% of the float).

One other thing to like is that the share price is in a strong long-term uptrend. Like Rolls-Royce, the stock’s been rising for over three years now.

An opportunity?

Of course, there are risks here. A pullback in government spending in certain areas is one. Last year, the company’s transportation revenues were very weak. This impacted overall performance.

Overall though, I see a lot of appeal in this name. I think it’s worth a closer look right now.

But it’s not the only UK stock that looks attractive at present.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s down 19% this year. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has tumbled almost a fifth in less than three months. But the company has proven its mettle before.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

How to turn a stock market correction into a £10k passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the stock market correction could provide a great opportunity to start building a dividend portfolio,…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

These legendary growth stocks are down 40% or more. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that buying high-quality growth stocks when they’re well off their highs can be financially rewarding in the long…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is it worth investing in a SIPP in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a high-quality FTSE 100 stock that he thinks is worth considering as part of a SIPP portfolio…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 10 days ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

After falling yet again in March, are Greggs shares really worth the hassle today? Ben McPoland takes a look at…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

With a spare £380, here’s how someone could start investing before April!

| Christopher Ruane

Can someone start investing fast with a spare few hundred pounds? Our writer explains how they could -- and some…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Here’s a top dividend share to consider buying for your ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for dividend shares to tuck away in a long-term Stocks and Shares ISA? This trust is offering one of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to buy this top passive income stock cheaply?

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to consider buying passive income stocks? When share prices are down and dividend yields are up,…

Read more »