Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for 5 world-class UK stocks for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me

I asked ChatGPT for 5 world-class UK stocks for a retirement portfolio. Here’s what it gave me

Searching for top-quality UK stocks for a retirement portfolio? Here are some names that the world’s most popular generative AI came up with.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks are still considered by many investors to be the most reliable options when it comes to retirement. This is due to their long-term, defensive nature and a tendency to focus on income over growth.

Recently, I was testing out the stock-picking capabilities of ChatGPT to see if it understood what made an investment appropriate for retirement.

Retirement stocks picked by AI

Here’s what ChatGPT said when I asked it to recommend five British shares for a retirement portfolio. Its choices were a fairly mixed bag: 

  • M&G
  • British American Tobacco
  • BP
  • Lloyds Banking Group
  • IG Group Holdings

It’s not the exact mix I would pick but, for the most part, I see the justification. Prioritising high, sustainable dividend yields to ensure steady retirement income was a smart move.

Between the five, they offer yields of 4% up to 9%, helping combat inflation while providing portfolio stability.​ At the same time, it’s made a decent effort to identify defensive qualities like stable sectors and strong cash flow.

My main criticism is that three of them are from the finance sector, leaving the portfolio at risk of volatility in a severe economic downturn. Additionally, I think M&G lacks sufficient dividend history for a retirement portfolio and the longevity of the tobacco industry is questionable.

What would I change?

One thing I’ve learnt from AI is to never trust it on face value, as there’s no guarantee the data is accurate. Even if I were to take its advice, I’d fully research each company before making any decisions.

BP and Lloyds are decent choices but I’d swap M&G for either Legal & General or Admiral Group, as they have better dividend track records. Plus, I’d replace British American Tobacco with a retail or consumer goods stock like Tesco or Unilever.

IG Group has decent dividend credentials but I’d opt for a more diversified stock with similar returns. The real estate investment trust (REIT) Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) is worth considering, offering exposure to two missing but critical sectors: property and healthcare.

Stable income

With a 7.3% yield, it’s up there with some of the highest-paying dividend stocks on the FTSE 250. Payments are backed by 20-year-long track record and have grown at an average annual rate of 3.5%.

A key attraction of REITs is the regulatory requirement to distribute 90% of profits to shareholders. While this limits funding for growth, it reduces volatility and increases the chances of stable income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Still, the UK property sector carries notable risks, exhibited by Primary Health’s 32.3% decline over the past five years. Stubbornly high inflation has been suppressing growth in the UK, pushing up costs of property development and eating away at profits.

If this continues and interest rates remain high, it could lead to lower occupancy rates for REITs, putting their dividend payments at risk. Even though its healthcare focus somewhat mitigates the risk, it’s worth acknowledging.

Overall, I think it’s a smart UK stock to consider for a retirement portfolio, with a compelling long-term risk/reward proposition.

Mark Hartley has positions in Admiral Group Plc, Bp P.l.c., British American Tobacco P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

From hero to zero: are Lloyds shares a ticking time-bomb after a 70% gain in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

In 2025, Lloyds shares have produced around 10 years’ worth of average stock market gains. Could they be heading for…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Which stock market is best: the UK or US? Here’s how British investors can benefit regardless

| Mark Hartley

Stock market diversification helps spread risk and capitalise on growth and income. Mark Hartley considers the options for British investors.

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Will the epic BT share price surge 77% in 2026?

| Royston Wild

BT's share price is tipped to rise next year. Discover what could drive the FTSE stock higher -- and what…

Read more »

Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together
Investing Articles

I just asked ChatGPT a really stupid question about FTSE 100 stocks and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones insulted artificial intelligence by asking it a very basic question about which FTSE 100 stocks to buy and…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Growth Shares

The share price of my favourite FTSE 100 growth stock can’t stop falling. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers loves the near-monopoly this FTSE 100 company enjoys. But he's also concerned its shares have tumbled over 20%…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Dividend Shares

Shock news: over 1 year, the FTSE 100 is beating the S&P 500!

| Cliff D'Arcy

For most of the last 15 years, the US S&P 500 index has thrashed the UK's FTSE 100. However, this…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Why are investors flooding into IAG shares this week?

| John Fieldsend

In the last week, investors have been snapping up IAG shares like there's no tomorrow. What could have sparked the…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
US Stock

I asked ChatGPT for the juiciest growth share for 2026, and it said…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith is rather unimpressed with the growth share that ChatGPT presents to him, and explains his reasons why in…

Read more »