4 dirt-cheap growth shares to consider for 2026!

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

I’m searching for the best growth shares to buy in 2026. And I think I’ve come up with some terrific ideas.

Greatland Resources, Babcock International, Ibstock, and Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT) are four top growth contenders that deserve serious consideration. With each of them also trading at rock-bottom prices, I think there’s scope for them to soar in value in the New Year.

Want to know why? Read on.

Gold-plated bargain

Greatland Resources shares have surged in 2025, reflecting another strong year for gold. The business digs for the yellow metal (along with copper) from the Telfer mine in Australia.

Gold is broadly tipped for further robust gains next year, reflecting ongoing economic and political uncertainties. And so Greatland’s earnings are expected to soar 54% this financial year (to June 2026).

This leaves the company on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.6 times.

Looking further ahead, Greatland’s profits could soar from 2027 as its Havieron project in Oz cranks into life. Be mindful though that development setbacks could threaten its prospects.

FTSE 100 star

Babcock is a top-tier defence stock with significant scale, expertise across technologies, and a robust relationship with the UK government. You wouldn’t know that just by looking at the company’s valuation, however.

At 21.6 times, its forward P/E ratio is significantly behind the broader European defence sector’s 35. This makes it a brilliant bargain in my eyes.

Despite supply chain challenges, the FTSE 100 company is thriving as global arms budgets climb. Revenues were up 7% in the six months to September, latest financials showed.

City analysts expect earnings to rise 10% this financial year (to March 2026), and 11% the following year.

45% growth

With the housing market in steady recovery, brick volumes are expected to pick up sharply from next year. Ibstock’s well placed to capitalise on this — it accounts for roughly 40% of the entire UK brick market.

Accordingly, City analysts think the FTSE 250 firm’s earnings will surge 45% in 2026. This leaves a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4.

Any sub-1 reading shows a company trading at a discount.

There are risks here as the domestic economy struggles and unemployment rises. Yet with interest rates falling and mortgage rates becoming more competitive, I think profits might indeed take off.

Big discount

Allianz Technology Trust’s another FTSE 250 bargain that’s caught my eye. At 535p per share, it trades at a chubby 12% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share.

As its name implies, this investment trust is focused on high-growth tech shares. More specifically, we’re talking about US heavy hitters including Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.

In total, the trust holds shares in 50 different companies. This provides exposure to a multitude of white-hot growth trends — including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and robotics — without being overly concentrated in one area. This reduces, if not totally eliminates, the threat of a potential AI bubble on its holdings

I think Allianz’s trust could gain momentum next year as market confidence improves. According to eToro, 83% of investors think the seven largest US tech stocks will keep pace with or beat the market in 2026.