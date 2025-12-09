Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for his retirement. The results worried him.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a brilliant way to generate a second income to top up the State Pension. There are plenty of dividend-paying shares on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 to consider, and I decided to ask artificial intelligence (AI) to highlight a balanced spread of the best ones.

I’d never trust AI to pick stocks. That isn’t what it’s designed to do. But it thought it might throw up a few handy pointers so I gave it a whirl.

Investing for dividends

ChatGPT slung five FTSE 100 stocks at me, and I’ve nothing against any of them individually. But combined, they’d be very risky.

Three of the five offer absolutely stunning yields. Insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group boasts one of the very highest on the FTSE 100 at 8.6%. Wealth manager M&G yields 7.4% and insurance conglomerate Phoenix Group Holdings yields almost 7.9%.

I think they’re worth considering today, but have one worry. All three are in the financial services sector, and have very similar business models and risk profiles. That gives the portfolio massive concentration risk.

I do hold all three, but my portfolio contains almost 20 stocks. To hold them in a portfolio of just five direct equities would be madness.

FTSE 100 underperformer

ChatGPT also recommended cigarette maker British American Tobacco, which has a fantastic track record of dividend income and share price growth. It’s such a portfolio staple I’d be stunned if it wasn’t there.

Its fifth pick was real estate investment trust (REIT) Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND). REITs offer tax-efficient income and this one’s trailing dividend yield of 6.6% is impressive.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Landsec, as it’s often called, has a solid track record of increasing shareholder payouts. It’s increased them every year this millennium, with just three exceptions. Two were during the financial crisis, which is forgivable, while the third was in the pandemic. Also forgiveable.

Yet the shares have done poorly of late. Landsec owns office blocks and shopping centres, but office demand’s been squeezed by the work-from-home trend, and retail parks are challenged by e-commerce and cost-of-living crisis. The shares are up a modest 4% in the last year, but they’re down 15% over five years, wiping out a big chunk of the income benefits.

Landsec looks nicely valued with a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3 and should benefit if interest rates fall and the economy recovers. So I think it’s worth considering. But investors must do their own research to explore the risks, not rely on a chatbot.

Balanced portfolio

ChatGPT then recommended another REIT, LondonMetric Property, which yields 6.5%. Frankly I think one REIT’s enough for a small portfolio like this one.

It then tipped an investment fund, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, calling it a “long- established UK equity trust that offers diversification beyond large-cap stocks”.

Given how heavily this portfolio is concentrated in just a few sectors, it needs all the diversification it can get. I think I’ll rely on my own research in future. I wouldn’t call this an unbeatable passive income portfolio, but I think I could easily beat it through my own stock-picking efforts.

Diversification’s essential, and I can see plenty more FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d love to buy today.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, Land Securities Group Plc, LondonMetric Property Plc, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

With single-digit P/E ratios, here are 3 of the FTSE 100’s cheapest-looking shares!

| John Fieldsend

Only a few FTSE 100 shares are trading at single digit-multiples of earnings! And our Foolish author has highlighted what…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to earn a £33,333 passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a five-figure passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA -- and a top 7.6%-yielding dividend…

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

Did Donald Trump just deliver fantastic news for Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

With artificial intelligence chip sales set to resume in China, is Nvidia stock worth looking at while it's trading under…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Market Movers

£20,000 of British American Tobacco shares could generate dividends of…

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares are tipped to deliver more huge dividends over the next three years. Does this make them…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 98% since April. Is that a warning?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's almost doubled in a matter of months -- but our writer struggles to rationalise that in terms of…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares are up 17% this year. Is it too late to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index of leading British blue-chip shares is up by close to a fifth since the start of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

What would $1,000 invested in Berkshire Hathaway shares when Warren Buffett took over be worth now?

| Christopher Ruane

Just how good has Warren Buffett been in driving up the value of Berkshire Hathaway shares in over six decades…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors can target £22,491 in passive income from £20,000 in this FTSE dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE gem’s dividend is forecast to rise even higher in the coming years, driving high passive income flows…

Read more »