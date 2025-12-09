Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT if I’ve left it too late to buy Lloyds shares. Here’s what it said…

I asked ChatGPT if I’ve left it too late to buy Lloyds shares. Here’s what it said…

James Beard turns to artificial intelligence in an attempt to assess whether there’s any value left in Lloyds Banking Group shares.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have long thought that Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares are expensive. To be honest, that was my belief when they were changing hands for 70p, 80p, and 90p. But on each occasion, investors have clearly disagreed with me and now (8 December), the bank’s share price is heading towards the magical 100p.

So for a bit of fun, I turned to ChatGPT to see what I’m missing. I asked: “Is it too late for me to buy Lloyds’ shares?

What did it say?

I’ve always found the software to be incredibly polite. Indeed, it complemented me for asking a “really good question”. But it said there wasn’t a simple answer. It noted that the stock recently hit a 52-week high and described its 2025 half-year results as “solid”.

ChatGPT pointed out that the bear case centres on its share price relative to earnings being above “historical norms”, concerns that its margin might be squeezed if the Bank of England continues to cut interest rates in 2026, and an over-dependence on a UK economy that’s not really firing on all cylinders.

A more optimistic view is that the above-average dividend and share buybacks make it an attractive opportunity. If economic conditions improve then so should the bank’s earnings.

The software concluded that “I don’t think you’ve missed the chance completely” but it’s not a “slam-dunk” either. It sounds like it’s sitting on the fence to me, which isn’t very insightful.

Nothing new

Using a computer programme to decide whether to buy a stock is only a bit of fun. But it’s not a novel idea. Some investors – known as ‘chartists’ – use software to create complicated graphs of share price movements and look for trends which, they believe, can help predict the future.

Personally, I’m sceptical about the notion. Warren Buffett’s also dismissive. He once said: “I realised that technical analysis didn’t work when I turned the chart upside down and didn’t get a different answer.”

But chartism has its fans, although it can involve a lot of jargon. For example, I’ve seen one website which gives the following technical analysis for the Lloyds share price: “…the Relative Strength Index and other oscillators like the Stochastic and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence have continued rising and moved to the overbought level“.

What does this mean? It goes on: “the most likely scenario is where the stock maintains the momentum and hits the resistance level at 100p and then pulls back as investors book profits”.

So what do human ‘experts’ think, those who use more conventional techniques like analysing discounted cash flows? Well, they seem to partly agree with the computers. The consensus of analysts is that the shares are around 4% undervalued. But with an average 12-month price target of 99.5p, they don’t think the stock’s worth 100p. Despite this, most brokers are anticipating healthy growth in both earnings per share and the bank’s dividend between now and 2027.

On reflection

In my opinion, it’s better to rely on human judgement and instinct than a piece of software. And in doing this, I believe Lloyds’ shares are overvalued. When taking into account a blend of earnings, balance sheets, and dividend yields, I think there are other FTSE 100 banking stocks offering better value at the moment.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Worried about a 2026 stock market slump? This ISA investment pays 4%+ with low risk

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This type of low-risk fund could be an option to consider for ISA investors who are waiting for better stock…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 British income shares to consider before the Christmas boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer scoured historical market data to uncover which income shares typically do well in the run up to Christmas.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

| James Beard

Noting that differences of opinion make the world go round, James Beard discusses what might happen to Rolls-Royce’s shares next…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

7 moves I’ve just made in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

I've been harvesting some gains recently in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are the four names I've been buying…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How on earth is this FTSE 100 stock up 319% in 2025?

| John Fieldsend

It's been a barnstormer of a year for FTSE 100 stocks, but one unheralded mining firm is massively outperforming the…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price double in 2026?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price remains one of the FTSE 100's best performers. Royston Wild asks if the engineer can do…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Could ‘Drastic Dave’ save the Diageo share price in 2026?

| James Beard

Diageo will get a new boss on 1 January. But will the appointment of Sir Dave Lewis help reverse the…

Read more »