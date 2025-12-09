Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » How on earth is this FTSE 100 stock up 319% in 2025?

How on earth is this FTSE 100 stock up 319% in 2025?

It’s been a barnstormer of a year for FTSE 100 stocks, but one unheralded mining firm is massively outperforming the rest of the index.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The average return for FTSE 100 stocks in 2025 so far is 17%. With less than a month left of 2025 as I write, it’s looking like one of the best years for the index this century. Given the Footsie’s focus on huge blue-chips in mature industries, it should come as no surprise that the bulk of those gains have been strong-but-steady returns rather than the kind of growth that makes your eyes pop.

But there is one, very notable exception.

The share price of FTSE 100 mining firm Fresnillo (LSE: FRES) began the year at 649p and has surged all the way to 2,722p on 6 December. The company’s operations in mining gold and silver in the Americas has looked highly attractive to investors who have been rushing in. The stock is outperforming every American artificial intelligence company on the S&P 500 over the year too!

So what happened here?

What happened?

The short answer is that the price of gold is skyrocketing. The price of commodities has a big effect on mining firms the same way the price of oil has a big effect on BP or Shell. As gold makes up the majority of Fresnillo’s volume of metals sold, the share price has been carried upwards.

An increase in the firm’s gold production over 2025 has helped too. It’s also worth mentioning that the price silver is rising. That’s another metal Fresnillo pulls out of the earth.

Why is the price of gold surging? One factor is the massive and growing debt of many of the world’s biggest countries. A risk of high debt levels is inflation. This makes a ‘safe haven’ asset like gold more attractive to investors than currency.

Another factor is ‘dedollarisation’. Governments like China and Russia have been buying lots of gold to move away from the US dollar. This increased demand pushes the price up too.

A buy?

Is Fresnillo a good stock to buy today? I’d say it’s worth considering. For one, it doesn’t look all that expensive on a forward valuation. A forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18 is really quite reasonable. For context, the FTSE 100 average is around 19 at the moment.

Much depends on the price of gold, of course. I can’t see the factors that caused gold to surge this year going away. And if things fall apart, then a similar year might be on the cards. There’s a reason gold has been the numero uno safe haven asset for thousands of years. Fresnillo stock could be a viable option for those looking for safety in their portfolios.

But while this type of stock has its advantages as part of a balanced portfolio, I think are many greater opportunities for those seeking to build wealth.

John Fieldsend has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Worried about a 2026 stock market slump? This ISA investment pays 4%+ with low risk

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This type of low-risk fund could be an option to consider for ISA investors who are waiting for better stock…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 British income shares to consider before the Christmas boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer scoured historical market data to uncover which income shares typically do well in the run up to Christmas.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

| James Beard

Noting that differences of opinion make the world go round, James Beard discusses what might happen to Rolls-Royce’s shares next…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I’ve left it too late to buy Lloyds shares. Here’s what it said…

| James Beard

James Beard turns to artificial intelligence in an attempt to assess whether there’s any value left in Lloyds Banking Group…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

7 moves I’ve just made in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

I've been harvesting some gains recently in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are the four names I've been buying…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price double in 2026?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price remains one of the FTSE 100's best performers. Royston Wild asks if the engineer can do…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Could ‘Drastic Dave’ save the Diageo share price in 2026?

| James Beard

Diageo will get a new boss on 1 January. But will the appointment of Sir Dave Lewis help reverse the…

Read more »