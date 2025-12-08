Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » At 8.6%, this FTSE 100 dividend stock has the largest yield on the index

At 8.6%, this FTSE 100 dividend stock has the largest yield on the index

Our writer takes a look at the highest-yielding FTSE 100 stock. But how sustainable is this return? Could it be something of a value trap?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN), the FTSE 100 pensions, savings and insurance stock, is currently (8 December) yielding 8.6%. This means it has the most generous dividend on the index.

But can such an impressive payout be maintained? Let’s take a look.

A progressive dividend

If history’s a good guide, the signs are encouraging. The group’s been steadily increasing its dividend over the past 10 years. For 2024, its annual payout was 59% higher (in cash terms) than in 2015.

And over this period, it’s consistently offered a yield comfortably in excess of the average for the FTSE 100. At the end of 2019, when its share price was just over 300p (20% higher than it is today), it was yielding 5.8%.

Since then, it’s climbed higher still. Although some of this improvement can be attributed to an increase in its dividend, most can be put down to a falling share price, which appears to coincide with a decline in performance.

Financial yearDividend (pence)Share priceYield (%)
201513.402685.0
201614.352485.8
201715.352735.6
201816.422317.1
201917.573035.8
202017.572666.6
202118.452986.2
202219.372507.8
202320.342518.1
202421.362309.3
2025 21.79 (forecast)249 (current)8.8 (forecast)
202622.23 (forecast)249 (current)8.9 (forecast)
202722.67 (forecast)249 (current)9.1 (forecast)
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

Then and now

In 2019, the group reported an operating profit of £2.3bn and earnings per share of 30.9p. In 2024, these figures were £1.7bn and 20.2p (both on an adjusted basis) respectively. However, from a balance sheet perspective, its Solvency II ratio – a measure of financial strength — has increased from 184% at the end of 2019 to 223% at 31 December 2024.

However, new accounting standards introduced in 2023 mean the group’s accounts can be difficult to interpret. But there’s one advantage. Legal and General’s now required to disclose an estimate of the future earnings from its insurance and pension contracts. To calculate this, it relies on discounted cash flow techniques, which are often employed by analysts when valuing companies. At 30 June, its store of future profit was £13.1bn.

But this excludes any contribution from its asset management business, which accounted for 23% of adjusted operating profit in 2024. For simplicity, let’s increase the estimate of future earnings by a quarter to cover this division. This gives us a revised store of profit of £16.4bn, which is around 15% higher than the group’s market-cap.

This is important because it implies the stock isn’t a value trap. It also suggests anyone investing now could avail of both a generous dividend and some capital growth.

Pros and cons

But investors appear unconvinced. Since December 2024, the share price has bounced between 206p and 266p. Even at the top end of this range, it remains below the level achieved in the early 2020s.

This could reflect concerns about increased competition in the industry. Alternatively, some might fear that the current global economic uncertainty could affect the group’s balance sheet and reduce the investment income it receives. In turn, this could reduce its earnings and dividend.

However, the group last cut its payout during the global financial crisis. And it’s pledged to increase it by 2% a year from 2025-2027. This implies a forward (2027) dividend yield of 9.1%.

In my opinion, future increases (no guarantees, of course) are likely to be secured by its pensions division securing new schemes to manage. And anticipated increases in the State Pension age could encourage more people to enter into private schemes.

On balance, I think Legal & General’s a stock deserving consideration.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

With Versace selling for £1bn, what does this tell us about the valuations of the FTSE 100’s ‘fashionable’ stocks?

| James Beard

Reflecting on the sale of Versace, James Beard reckons the valuations of the FTSE 100’s fashion stocks don’t reflect the…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Want to stuff your retirement portfolio with high-yield shares? 5 to consider that yield 5.6%+

| Christopher Ruane

Not everyone wants to have a lot of high-yield shares in their portfolio. For those who might, here's a handful…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a £3,658 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild discusses a 9.6%-yielding fund that holds global stocks -- one he thinks could help unlock an enormous income…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT whether it’s a good time to buy stocks and it said…

| Stephen Wright

One strategy for investors concerned about an AI-induced crash is to think about buying stocks that are likely to recover…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 9% in a month with a P/E below 8 – time to consider buying IAG shares?

| Harvey Jones

When IAG shares fell earlier this year Harvey Jones filled his boots. Now the FTSE 100 airline has slipped again.…

Read more »

Tesco employee helping female customer
Growth Shares

Here’s where the experts think the Tesco share price could finish next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sets his sights on the Tesco share price direction for 2026 and muses over the forecasts being offered…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

Should I scoop up some Magnum Ice Cream shares for my ISA? 

| Ben McPoland

The world's largest ice cream business started trading on the London Stock Exchange today. Is this the next buy for…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 incredible FTSE 100 shares I can’t stop buying!

| Royston Wild

Discover the two FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild's been piling into -- and why he expects them to…

Read more »