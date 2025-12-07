Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 100 stock on my ‘best stocks to buy now’ list

1 FTSE 100 stock on my ‘best stocks to buy now’ list

Zaven Boyrazian highlights one under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock offering a 6.6% dividend yield that’s on his ‘best stocks to buy’ list for December.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many investors, I’m constantly on the hunt for the best stocks to buy. And right now, there are quite a few UK shares on that list, including LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP).

This FTSE 100 commercial landlord has quite an expansive real estate portfolio, with the bulk of it made up of logistics centres and warehouses that the e-commerce industry heavily depends on.

Considering the government has explicitly targeted these types of properties in its latest Autumn Budget with higher business rates, investing in LondonMetric may sound like a crazy idea. However, when digging deeper into the details, it turns out this tax hike may not be a problem after all.

Here’s why.

A lucrative landlord

The incoming increase in business rates is a tax hike that LondonMetric doesn’t have to pay. Why? Because business rates are ultimately the responsibility of a property’s occupants, not the owner.

LondonMetric will, of course, still be on the hook for any of its properties that remain empty. However, with its occupancy level at 98.1%, that tax bill isn’t likely to make much of a difference to earnings.

What about other types of property taxes that could get hiked in the future? Well, LondonMetric isn’t on the hook for that either. It’s a real estate investment trust (REIT), whose status protects its rental income from corporation tax. And its specialisation in triple net lease (NNN) agreements means that tenants are ultimately responsible for all property maintenance, insurance and, of course, taxes.

This exceptional resilience and capital-light operating model is how the company has managed to deliver consistent dividend hikes every year for over a decade. And even with a yield of 6.6%, the group’s underlying earnings are still more than sufficient to cover its dividend obligations.

In other words, the stock’s dividend could climb even higher moving forward. But like all investments, there are always risks. So what’s the catch?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Risk versus reward

While LondonMetric’s not directly on the hook for higher business rates, the increased financial pressure on some of its tenants may ultimately translate into lease cancellations or non-renewals. This risk’s only further compounded by persistent weakness in the UK economy.

A lot of LondonMetric’s tenants operate within the brick-and-mortar and online retail space. This includes industry titans like Amazon and Tesco. But if persistently weak economic conditions drag down consumer spending activity, demand for new warehouses, or even retaining existing ones, could suffer, potentially putting LondonMetric’s currently impressive occupancy level at risk.

The bottom line

The lack of faith in the UK economy, paired with elevated interest rates, has made the real estate sector rather unpopular among British investors, at least by historical standards.

However, while there are undoubtedly risks to consider, I think the market has overlooked LondonMetric’s competitive position as well as its robust financials.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of just 12.6, paired with a dividend yield more than double that of the FTSE 100, I think this REIT could be among the best stocks to consider buying now. And it’s not the only investment opportunity that I’ve spotted this week.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in LondonMetric Property Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, LondonMetric Property Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »