Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to start earning a second income in 2026

Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to start earning a second income in 2026

Zaven Boyrazian looks at some of the top-performing UK stocks in 2025, and shares which dividend-paying sector he thinks could outperform in 2026.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks have experienced a fantastic 2025. Financial services and banking shares, in particular, have vastly outperformed, followed by a similarly impressive display from the healthcare sector.

And with these industries making up almost 40% of the FTSE 100, it’s no wonder the UK’s flagship index has generated a near-22% total return so far this year!

Since most of these enterprises also pay dividends, a £5,000 initial investment hasn’t only grown to £6,100, but also unlocked a roughly £220 second income in the process.

The question now is, can this momentum continue into 2026?

Interest rates to the rescue

For more than a decade, UK banks were forced to operate in a near-0% interest rate environment. Given that these financial institutions often make the bulk of their income from issuing loans, this was far from ideal. And the impact is clear when looking at the lacklustre share price performance of most banks throughout the 2010s.

With inflation coming along and throwing a spanner in the works, interest rates have jumped much higher. And while the Bank of England has since begun slowly cutting rates, they remain elevated – a tailwind that UK bank stocks are capitalising on.

The result is a sector-wide surge in earnings. And with profits on the rise, paired with limited credit impairments, many banks are posting significantly improved return on tangible equity figures. In other words, shareholder value is on the rise. And with it so are their stock prices.

Bank Stock12-Month Share Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY)+80%
Standard Chartered+71%
Barclays+64%
Natwest Group+55%
HSBC Holdings+46%

Is it too late to think about Lloyds?

Let’s zoom in on the leader of the pack – Lloyds Banking Group. Like many of its peers, higher interest rates have bolstered its financials and profitability. And as a result, shareholders have seen a chunky rise in both dividends as well as share buybacks.

Subsequently, the popularity of Lloyds shares continues to rise. And this has only been further compounded by both the increased clarity on motor finance mis-selling obligations, as well as the relief of no windfall tax in the latest government Budget.

Looking out to next year, earnings projections from analysts continue to look promising. Thanks to some clever hedging strategies, Lloyds’ lending margins could remain chunky even as further interest rate cuts emerge.

As such, the experts are predicting revenue to climb by 9.4% versus 2025 full-year estimates, with an even bigger step up in earnings once the motor finance scandal is resolved.

However, looking at the share price forecasts, the average consensus seems to suggest that Lloyds shares may not climb that much higher. Why? Because after a stellar 2025 performance, it seems most of the anticipated growth is already baked into the stock price.

It also means that if any surprise spanners are thrown into the works, volatility could start to creep in. And right now, there continues to be concern surrounding the continued weakness in the UK economy that could pose a significant headwind to sustained outperformance.

With that in mind, the risk-to-reward ratio doesn’t seem worth considering, in my opinion. Instead, investors seeking a second income may be better served searching for other dividend-paying UK stocks. And one high-yielding sector that is already starting to benefit from interest rate cuts is real estate. That’s why I’m already taking a closer look.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

One of my top passive income stocks to consider for 2026 is…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar income stock has grown its dividend by over 370% in the last five years! And it might just…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This penny stock looks to me like Ideagen 10 years ago (before it sold for £1.1bn!)

| Mark Hartley

Is history repeating itself with this up-and-coming penny stock? Mark Hartley investigates the potential of a company that mirrors a…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I generated a 25.9% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian managed to achieve market-beating double-digit returns in his SIPP so far in 2025. Here, he explains how and…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to double the 2026 State Pension?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Many ISA investors aim to earn a tax-free second income, but how much do they need to invest to double…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

With P/E’s below 9, are these 3 cheap penny stocks no brainers?

| Royston Wild

Searching for the best penny stocks to buy heading into 2026? Royston Wild reckons these small-cap UK shares may be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a monthly income of £1k?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley calculates how much investment is needed to target a £12k tax-free annual income in 2026, and the stocks…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

3 no-brainer UK shares to buy now for 2026, according to experts

| Royston Wild

City analysts rate these FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 as great Buys for the New Year. Royston Wild isn't convinced…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Here are my 4 outrageous stock market predictions for 2026!

| Royston Wild

Wondering what the global stock market might do over the next 12 months? Royston Wild shares some of his bold…

Read more »