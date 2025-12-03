Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 1 top FTSE 100 share I keep buying for my kid’s ISA

1 top FTSE 100 share I keep buying for my kid’s ISA

Find out why this high-quality FTSE 100 investment trust made the cut for inclusion in my daughter’s Junior Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My daughter is too young to care about FTSE 100 shares or ISA portfolios. She cares about having fun at gymnastics, spending Robux on Roblox, and getting a hamster for Christmas.

However, I obviously care about her financial future, which is why I opened a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA earlier this year. This is a tax-efficient way to help her in future, as only she can access it upon turning 18.

Before then, I will build it on her behalf. Here’s the FTSE 100 stock I keep buying for this Junior ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Looking to the 2030s

My daughter is still a decade away from becoming a young adult. But by 2035, I think advanced technology will be ubiquitous, like the internet is today. Particularly AI, self-driving cars, flying taxis, and possibly even quantum computing and humanoid robots.

Another industry I expect to be a lot larger by the mid-2030s is space. Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are making great progress towards space travel becoming a reality. Against all the odds, both have pioneered reusable rockets, bringing launch costs down massively.

This is why I continue to add shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) to this special ISA. The managers have built a powerful portfolio of growth companies that are literally building the future.

AI exposure? Absolutely. The investment trust holds shares of Nvidia, Amazon, leading chip foundry TSMC, and data analytics firms Snowflake and Databricks. It has also just taken a stake in Anthropic, a company that’s “building the next generation of AI“.

Self driving tech? Also covered. Tesla, Nuro, Aurora Innovation, and Amazon give it tons of exposure here. It also has holdings in Joby Aviation, which is leading the charge to commercialise flying electric taxis, and quantum computing start-up PsiQuantum.

Oh, and that futuristic space travel industry? Scottish Mortgage’s top holding is SpaceX, the undisputed global leader in rockets and space-related innovation.

Source: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

Ups and downs

Now, I don’t expect this stock to ascend smoothly and silently like a flying electric taxi. There will be many ups and downs along the way, including the odd brutal sell-off in tech shares (an unavoidable risk with Scottish Mortgage).

The trust also has stakes in Chinese firms such as TikTok owner ByteDance, EV giant BYD, and CATL (the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker). But US-China geopolitical tensions could escalate in future, while global recessions and currency swings might negatively impact the trust (it owns mainly overseas stocks, priced in foreign currencies).

Fortunately, Scottish Mortgage’s professional managers will do all the long-term stock-picking on my daughter’s behalf. So she won’t have to worry about any of this volatility.

Buying shares opportunistically

With the shares down nearly 10% since October, I intend to buy some more in the Junior ISA soon. Especially while the trust trades at a near-13% discount to its underlying net asset value.

However, as bullish as I am on this stock long term, and think it’s worth considering today, I won’t go all-in. I’ll add other shares to the ISA opportunistically in 2026 and beyond, building a high-quality mix.

After all, this portfolio is for my daughter’s future — and I want it growing steadily for years to come.

Ben McPoland has positions in Joby Aviation, Nvidia, Roblox, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, Roblox, Snowflake, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price double in 2026?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has been one of the FTSE 100's biggest success stories this year. Royston Wild asks if…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

BAE Systems’ share price has fallen 20%. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since early October, BAE Systems’ share price has taken a big hit. Is this the buying opportunity those who don’t…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

My 2 favourite dividend shares could earn investors £1,558 income in an ISA – with growth on top!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a massive fan of these 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares that offer sky-high yields. Plus they've delivered…

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

How to target a monthly £888 income from a Stocks and Shares ISA with minimal effort

| Harvey Jones

It can be hard work generating a second income but Harvey Jones shows there's a much easier way to do…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to design the ultimate passive income ISA and it suggested…

| Andrew Mackie

I wanted more passive income from my ISA, so I asked ChatGPT to build the ideal portfolio – the results…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock: why I recently sold Warren Buffett’s latest buy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's selling Alphabet stock despite the fact Warren Buffett’s investment company Berkshire Hathaway recently invested billions in it.

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My top 3 FTSE 100 dividend shares for a strong second income

| Andrew Mackie

Finding passive income in the FTSE 100 isn’t as simple as chasing high yields – here’s how I chose the…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Meet the overlooked FTSE 100 stock that’s climbing 7 times faster than Nvidia

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones flags a stunning FTSE 100 stock that's outpaced US tech giants over the last 12 months to see…

Read more »