Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Is the countdown really on for the Lloyds share price reaching £1?

Is the countdown really on for the Lloyds share price reaching £1?

The Lloyds Banking Group share price is looking ever more likely to end the year on a high, but I’m more interested in the long term.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price reached 96.94p on 28 November. That’s just 3.06p short of the 100p level investors have been eyeing up for months.

I think breaking the pound barrier is probably inevitable — sooner or later. But it’s not that important in itself, even if it could be a stepping stone to better things.

We escaped threats of a windfall bank tax in the Autumn Budget. Chancellor Rachel Reeves reportedly considered it, but was reluctant to damage competitiveness and potentially harm our economic recovery.

I think it was the right decision — and not just from a shareholder perspective.

Price targets

Analysts currently have an average target of 95.5p for the Lloyds share price. And that’s almost exactly where it is right now. Some will also look at the strong share price climb — up 80% in 12 months — and say it must be near the peak now. But those thoughts don’t make me consider selling.

Broker targets cover a timespan going back months, and the more recent ones are the highest. But they’re not something to trust too much anyway. They often don’t seem to do any more than just extrapolate the current trend.

The share price climb also doesn’t look anything like a typical growth stock running out of steam to me. And that’s down to bank valuations.

I reckon the strong gains are because bank shares were crazily undervalued over the past five years — and prices don’t suggest overvaluation now.

Valuation

At Lloyds we’re looking at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14, dropping to 8.5 based on 2027 forecasts. That’s nothing like the rock-bottom multiples of five or six the banks were on a few years ago, so those levels of undervaluation are over.

But Lloyds is nowhere near the P/Es of around 30 or so forecast for Rolls-Royce Holdings, an example of a genuine growth stock. And any comparisons between the two share price performances would surely be misleading.

The main risk I see now is falling interest rates eating into Lloyds’ lending margins. That wouldn’t be the best news for the UK’s biggest mortgage lender. And following the Budget, The Guardian has put the chance of a Bank of England rate cut in December as high as 90%.

What builders say

Then again, cheaper mortgages should mean more house buying which means more borrowing, right? There might be a fair bit of lag, and that could harm the Lloyds price.

But with November’s third-quarter builder updates, Taylor Wimpey CEO Jennie Daly said: “Looking ahead, UK housing market fundamentals are highly compelling.” And Dean Finch at Persimmon spoke of “increased sales rates, more sales outlets, and robust pricing.”

To my mind, housebuilding and finance are possibly the two sectors with the brightest long-term futures — though I expect volatility from both.

Lloyds might not be mega-cheap now. But I consider it fair value, and I’m holding. The 100p price level? Well, it’s really just numbers, so I’m already happy at 96p.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »