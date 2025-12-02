Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn from his approach?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a long time coming, but this month is when billionaire investor Warren Buffett is due to step down from day-to-day leadership of Berkshire Hathaway.

In recent years, Buffett has been selling some of his firm’s stake in Apple even though the stock has been performing well. Berkshire has been sitting on a gargantuan cash pile, but has failed to land the sort of large acquisition that would leave a serious dent in its money.

Could it be that, as Warren Buffett prepares to retire, the world has changed around him and his approach to investing is less relevant than it once was?

Time-proven strategy

I do not think so.

It is true the world has changed around Buffett. That is inevitable given that he has spent decades in the investment arena.

But I think the Warren Buffett way of investing remains as relevant as ever.

In fact, I remember that many of the same questions we have heard about Warren Buffett over the past several years as AI-related stocks have soared were also posed during the dotcom boom just over a quarter of a century ago. Buffett was then sitting on his hands (and cash) rather than getting swept up in the market mania.

In the long run, that now looks like it was a very wise decision. Indeed it meant Buffett had dry powder a few years later, when the financial crisis came along.

Buffett’s approach then was the same as it had been for decades – and is now.

He aims to buy into what he sees as great businesses when he can buy their shares at an attractive price.

On the hunt for bargains

How well that works depends on a few things.

Buffett has spare money to invest. He is willing to be patient. He takes time to dig into the details of any business in which he may invest.

I think that approach makes sense – and see no reason why it could not be as successful today and in future as it has been over many decades already for the Sage of Omaha.

One share to consider

Based on such an approach, one share I think investors should consider today is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

Warren Buffett has long been a fan of premium brands that give a company pricing power. British American owns brands including Lucky Strike and Pall Mall.

The basic economics of the company are strong. Cigarettes are cheap to make but can command a high price, meaning profit margins are attractive.

Thanks to a large pool of smokers, demand is substantial.

However, cigarette smoking is declining in many markets. That poses a risk to revenues and profits for British American Tobacco.

Still, the cigarette market although declining remains substantial. British American’s free cash flows have enabled it to raise its dividend per share annually for decades. Its current dividend yield is 5.5%. The company has also been developing its non-cigarette business, for example by expanding into vapes.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 potential champion UK growth stocks to consider buying in December

| Alan Oscroft

Some of the UK's best-looking growth stocks have strong forecasts but are still on low valuations, with decent dividends thrown…

Read more »