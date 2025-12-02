Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn’t take the shine off a great performance.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price has soared 83.4% so far in 2025 by the time of writing (2 December). That means every £10,000 invested in the shares as the 2025 New Year opened is now worth £18,340.

Compared to the 793% the Rolls share price has skyrocketed over five years, that might not sound a lot. But it’s really a cracking annual performance.

But with the shares down around 13% from their 52-week high of 1,196p in September, is it time for shareholders to sell and pocket their profits? Or maybe buy more?

Tricky to value

Forecasts for a year ahead put the price-to-earnings (P/E) at 32, based on the current Rolls-Royce share price. But it’s not so easy to decide if that’s good value. Rolls operates in three divisions — aero engines, defence, and power systems. And nobody else really covers all three.

Checking US giants GE Aerospace and RTX (the owner of Pratt & Whitney), we see forward P/E ratios of 37 and 30 respectively for a year ahead. On that score, Rolls doesn’t look overvalued.

But compare with defence competitor BAE Systems, and its forward P/E multiples down in the low twenties might make Rolls-Royce look a bit pricey.

Outlook

No two of these companies are quite the same, however, so we have to look to what the future for Rolls-Royce might bring. For the full-year ended December 2024, we saw profit before tax of £2.23bn. Analysts expect that to soar to £4.25bn by 2027. That’s a stunning 90% hike in just three years.

For diluted earnings per share (EPS), we saw 29.87p. Forecasts have that climbing 29% over the same three-year period. Not as big a jump, but still very impressive if it comes off.

We had a trading update in October, including guidance for the current year. CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç said: “Strong performance across the group, driven by our actions and strategic initiatives, was in line with our expectations. This builds further confidence in our full year 2025 guidance of underlying operating profit of between £3.1bn and £3.2bn and free cash flow of between £3.0bn and £3.1bn.”

We’ll have to wait until 26 February to see how that relates to bottom-line reported figures.

Uncertainty

There’s one main uncertainty for me. And that’s Rolls-Royce’s nuclear power systems. Its small modular reactors (SMRs) look very promising. And with that update, the company told us its SMR is in “the final stage of the Swedish competition to select a nuclear technology partner.” It’s already been chosen as “the preferred technology provider by Great British Energy-Nuclear“.

But we’re still in very early days, and profit is some way away. And I can’t help wondering if there might possibly be an AI bubble factor here, with SMRs being likely candidates for powering energy-hungry data centres.

Still, Rolls-Royce has a very healthy balance sheet. And net cash is forecast to keep piling up over the next few years. Overall, I still see a good case to consider Rolls-Royce for a long-term investment even now.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 potential champion UK growth stocks to consider buying in December

| Alan Oscroft

Some of the UK's best-looking growth stocks have strong forecasts but are still on low valuations, with decent dividends thrown…

Read more »