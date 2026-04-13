Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Forecast: in 12 months, a £5,000 investment in BP shares could be worth…

Forecast: in 12 months, a £5,000 investment in BP shares could be worth…

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the latest price forecasts for BP shares if peace returns to the Middle East or if the conflict tragically resumes.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant

Image source: Getty Images

Like many other stocks in the energy sector, BP (LSE:BP.) shares have strongly outperformed in 2026 on the back of skyrocketing oil & gas prices.

But with a temporary, albeit fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran coming into place last week, some investors have started selling their shares and locking in profits. In fact, looking at the data from AJ Bell, BP shares were among the most heavily sold on its platform last week.

But with the US and Iran failing to reach an agreement during peace talks on Sunday, where could the BP share price go from here? Let’s look at two different scenarios.

Scenario 1: the war resumes

A high oil price environment for BP is massively powerful. The analyst team at Bank of America have estimated BP needs Brent Crude prices to sit at around $65 per barrel to cover all of management’s planned capital expenditures and shareholder returns simultaneously.

With oil prices expected to stay above $100 per barrel if the war in the Middle East continues, that presents a massive profit windfall for the oil & gas producer.

Of course, some of this benefit will be offset by the group’s lower production volumes coming out of the Middle East. However, unlike its top UK rival Shell, the firm’s assets appear to be less vulnerable, with the business more exposed to logistical challenges rather than production ones.

In other words, while BP’s certainly not immune, it appears to be in a more favourable position, with some analysts projecting the stock could rise to as high as 850p if the conflict continues. Compared to where BP shares are currently trading, that means a £5,000 investment today could transform into £7,365 12 months from now.

Scenario 2: the ceasefire holds

Suppose the US and Iran are able to reach a full resolution, and production coming out of the Gulf States starts to ramp back up? In that case, the current analyst consensus is that oil prices will gradually start to drop towards pre-war prices, likely stabilising near $70 per barrel.

This drop in fossil fuel prices presents a potentially significant challenge for BP shares. While far from disastrous, it brings the firm much closer to analysts’ estimated breakeven price required for management to deliver on all its strategic ambitions.

Combining this with the subsequent production margin compression, BP shares could end up taking a tumble as more investors take their profits from the war-driven rally. And under this scenario, analysts estimate that BP shares could end up sitting closer to the 450p mark, turning £5,000 today into around £3,900.

The bottom line

All things considered, BP looks like a leveraged oil & gas investment right now. If prices rise, the upside potential is far more impressive compared to other FTSE stocks in this sector. But similarly, if prices fall, the losses for investors could be more severe – it’s a classic higher-risk/higher-reward investment in April.

Personally, with so much uncertainty surrounding this sector, BP isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy today. But for investors with a higher risk tolerance and seeking exposure to the oil & gas sector, it could be a stock worth investigating further.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Is a £100,000 SIPP big enough to retire on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much money investors need in a SIPP to fund a decent standard of living after…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 dips again, here’s what I think smart investors do next

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 swings are creating short-term noise — but Andrew Mackie argues this may be where long-term opportunities are quietly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 67p growth stock’s smashing the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar UK growth stock's absolutely flying right now. But it still sports a very reasonable valuation, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget SpaceX? Amazon stock offers exposure to space cheaply

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon is the best performing Mag 7 stock in 2026. That's because investors are realising that there's huge potential in…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much does an investor need in an ISA to target £1,500 in monthly passive income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers reckons a bit of commitment and discipline can help generate a wonderful passive income stream for retirement.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Prediction: by December, £5,000 invested in UK shares will be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down three different price forecasts for UK shares and explains which sectors of the stock market analysts…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares plummet 30% in 3 months! Is it now a top stock to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Surging fuel costs have sent easyJet shares plummeting, but is this volatility turning the airline into one of the best…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in Shell shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the forecast scenarios for Shell shares depending on whether or not the ceasefire holds in the…

Read more »