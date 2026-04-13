Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This penny share is 463% undervalued according to 1 analyst!

This penny share is 463% undervalued according to 1 analyst!

An analyst has published a research note arguing that this penny share is massively undervalued. James Beard takes a closer look.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

With a market cap of £65m and a current (13 April) share price of 0.64p, Helium One Global (LSE:HE1) comfortably meets the definition of a penny stock. But is it really 463% undervalued? That’s what one analyst reckons.

Sounds too good to be true? Let’s see.

Risk versus reward

There are some great examples of penny stocks delivering huge returns. But there are also plenty of dismal failures.

Although devastating to those who have lost their jobs, as well as investors and shareholders, we shouldn’t be put off by these flops. Personally, I think it’s important to encourage entrepreneurship and risk-taking. Otherwise, economies are likely to stagnate.

That’s why I appreciate what Helium One, the AIM-listed gas explorer, is trying to do.

However, investing in the business is, undoubtedly, risky. Why do I say that? Well, it’s yet to generate any revenue and its primary asset, the Southern Rukwa helium project in Tanzania, is a long way from being commercialised.

Despite this, one broker has set a price target for the stock of 3.6p, valuing the company at over £370m.

Clearly, this is based on future potential rather than what’s happening at the moment. Having said that, the group’s on the verge of selling the first helium from its other project in Colorado. If all goes to plan, carbon dioxide sales will then follow.

The US Galactica-Pegasus project is a 50:50 joint venture, which means the operational risk is shared with another party. However, it’s fairly small and doesn’t have the same potential as Helium One’s mine in Africa. For example, its Australian partner for the Colorado operation, Blue Star Helium, has a market cap of only £15m.

Rising prices

But now appears to be a good time to be in the helium business. Global supply is tightening with demand rising sharply. Last month’s attack on the Ras Laffan facility in Qatar removed a third of the world’s supply in a single morning. This is pushing prices higher.

Critically, the gas has unique cooling properties, which make it essential for certain medical and space exploration applications. It also has uses in the semiconductor and quantum computing industries.

The helium under the ground in Tanzania is, therefore, increasing in value. In June 2025, an independent firm of experts estimated that there’s 1.345bn standard cubic feet (scf) of “proved, possible, and probable” helium at the site. For context, global demand is currently estimated to be 6bn scf.

A more conservative estimate — described as “most likely” in the world of mining — is 296m scf.

What do I think?

If it can continue to raise the necessary cash to fund its exploration activities, find a partner to help ease the financial burden, successfully extract the helium unusually contained within water aquifers, bring the helium to the mine’s surface at the anticipated flow rates, secure customers in the right locations, and overcome the logistical and financial challenges of transporting the gas off the African continent, then I think Helium One will be worth — at least — £370m.

However, these are big obstacles to overcome, which makes an investment at this stage too risky for me. Personally, I think there are better opportunities to consider elsewhere in the mining sector and beyond. However, in the spirit of entrepreneurship and taking risks, I wish the company well.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Wise: a hidden gem in the UK stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

You won’t find Wise on the list of most popular shares in the British stock market. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Is a £100,000 SIPP big enough to retire on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much money investors need in a SIPP to fund a decent standard of living after…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 dips again, here’s what I think smart investors do next

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 swings are creating short-term noise — but Andrew Mackie argues this may be where long-term opportunities are quietly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 67p growth stock’s smashing the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar UK growth stock's absolutely flying right now. But it still sports a very reasonable valuation, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget SpaceX? Amazon stock offers exposure to space cheaply

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon is the best performing Mag 7 stock in 2026. That's because investors are realising that there's huge potential in…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much does an investor need in an ISA to target £1,500 in monthly passive income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers reckons a bit of commitment and discipline can help generate a wonderful passive income stream for retirement.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Prediction: by December, £5,000 invested in UK shares will be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down three different price forecasts for UK shares and explains which sectors of the stock market analysts…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares plummet 30% in 3 months! Is it now a top stock to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Surging fuel costs have sent easyJet shares plummeting, but is this volatility turning the airline into one of the best…

Read more »