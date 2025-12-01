Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how investors can target £7,227 a year in dividend income from 4,405 BP shares

Here’s how investors can target £7,227 a year in dividend income from 4,405 BP shares

BP shares may look like just another oil play, but a strong yield and sharply rising earnings make them a hidden FTSE 100 passive income gem.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP) shares are not just about oil and gas prices. For passive income investors, the shares’ high projected dividend yield could be the hidden engine for major long-term returns.

These could make life a lot better in the short term and create a much more comfortable retirement. 

So, what makes the shares stand out from the crowd of many other dividend stocks?

Strong earnings growth potential

Earnings growth is the key driver for rises in any firm’s dividends and share price. And BP took a huge step towards improving these when it announced a strategic reset in February.

This involved refocusing more on fossil fuels and less on renewable energy. It followed long-running criticism from investors who thought its previous stance had damaged its profits outlook compared to fossil-fuel-focused peers.

A risk for the firm is any backsliding on this reset for any reason – activist or government pressure, perhaps.

However, its 4 November Q3 2025 results showed profit attributable to shareholders soar 464% year on year to $1.16bn (£0.88bn).

Operating cash flow leapt 15% to $7.79bn, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation edged up 3%.  

The firm also boosted shareholder rewards by increasing the interim dividend by 4% to 8.32 cents. And it announced a $750m share buyback, which tends to support share price gains.

Following these strong numbers, analysts forecast BP’s earnings will grow a standout 25.3% a year to end-2027.

Share price gains in view?

Buybacks can gain even more traction in price terms if a stock is undervalued in the first place, of course. And looking at BP, this appears to be the case.

Compared to its peers on the key price-to-sales ratio, it is bottom of the group at just 0.5 against an average of 1.9. These firms comprise Shell at 0.8, ExxonMobil at 1.5, Chevron at 1.6, and Saudi Aramco at 3.6.

It also looks very undervalued on its 1.6 price-to-book ratio compared to its peers’ average of 2.2.

On my litmus test of value – the discounted cash flow model – BP shares are 56% undervalued at their current £4.54 price.

So their ‘fair value’ is £10.32.

It is my litmus test because it pinpoints where any stock should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business. These, in turn, factor in earnings growth.

How much passive income can it make me?

BP’s current dividend yield is 5.3%. This compares well to the present FTSE 100 average of 3.1%.

But it is set to get even better, according to analysts’ projections. These are for dividends of 25.2p this year, 26p next year, and 27.2p in 2027.

These would generate respective yields of 5.5%, 5.7%, and 6%.

That said, dividend yields can change up or down and even be cancelled.

Investors considering BP could buy 4,405 shares with £20,000. Based on its 6% forecast yield, these would generate £16,388 in dividends after 10 years. This includes the use of dividend compounding.

After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £100,452. Including the £20,000 initial investment, the total value of the shares would be £120,452.

That would generate an annual dividend income of £7,227 by then!

Given its strong earnings, extreme undervaluation, and rising dividend yield, I will buy more of the shares myself very soon.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Why this growth share rocketed 40% in November – and 420% over 6 months!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the performance of this growth share, which has smashed the FTSE 250 lately. But…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Can investors afford to miss these 3 dirt-cheap UK shares?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best cheap shares to buy? These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares and investment trusts offer stunning…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Want a second income? These dividend stocks could help with the heavy lifting

| Stephen Wright

High yields and strong track records might mean UK investors looking for a second income don’t have to look too…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m looking to buy in the next crash

| Stephen Wright

A market crash can provide a chance to buy quality stocks without the premium price tags. But it’s important to…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

I’m hoping for big returns from these small-cap UK stocks

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is betting on increased volatility making for better long-term returns with a pair of small-cap UK growth stocks.

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Investing Articles

3 epic investment trusts for December to target a 16% annual return!

| Royston Wild

One of these top investment trusts has made an average return of 21.2% over five years. Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,333 monthly passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a bargain FTSE 250 stock trading at an 11-year low -- one that could help supercharge an…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this the beginning of the end for the Nvidia share price?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright raised concerns about the Nvidia share price at the start of the year. Is his prediction finally starting…

Read more »