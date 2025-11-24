Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 exceptional investment trusts that could boost the returns of a Stocks and Shares ISA

3 exceptional investment trusts that could boost the returns of a Stocks and Shares ISA

These investment trusts have excellent long-term performance track records so they could be worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the best features of Stocks and Shares ISAs is that they offer access to high-growth investments. It’s therefore possible to generate very attractive long-term returns.

Here, I’m going to highlight three investment trusts that have delivered incredible returns for investors over the long run and can be held inside ISA accounts. I believe all three are worth considering today as part of a diversified portfolio.

Run by a top stock picker

First up, we have Pershing Square Holdings (LSE: PSH). This is run by billionaire Bill Ackman, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s top stock pickers.

Ackman takes a value/quality approach to investing. Stocks in the fund at the moment include the likes of Amazon (which is trading at a historically low valuation), Uber (which is seeing huge free cash flow growth) and Alphabet (one of the cheapest Magnificent 7 stocks).

This approach works for him. Over the last five years, the trust’s share price has risen about 110% versus 50% for the FTSE 100.

There are no guarantees that this trust will continue to outperform, of course. Ackman runs a very concentrated portfolio and therefore if a few of his stocks underperform, overall returns could be disappointing.

His long-term track record is pretty good though. So, this trust could be worth a closer look.

Aiming to maximise returns

Next, we have Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT). This is a growth-focused product run by Scottish investment management firm Baillie Gifford.

This trust’s aim is to maximise total returns over the long term. Its strategy here is to invest in exceptional public and private growth companies.

It also has a strong focus on growth themes. Some examples of themes it’s currently focused on include enablers of AI, healthcare innovation, evolution of transport, and the digitalisation of finance.

This growth focus can lead to poor returns at times. For example, in 2022 (when interest rates rose and growth stocks tanked) the trust performed very badly (meaning five-year returns look weak).

Taking a long-term view, however, performance has been excellent. Over the last 10 years, for instance, the share price is up about 275%, more than twice the return of the Footsie.

A trust for the tech boom

Finally, we have the Allianz Technology Trust (LSE: ATT). This is a tech-focused product that’s managed by the AllianzGI Global Technology team, which is based near Silicon Valley where many of the world’s top tech companies are located.

In my view, this trust is an ideal way to gain exposure to the tech boom we’re currently experiencing. With stocks like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Alphabet in the portfolio, it offers access to industries such as chips, cloud computing, and generative AI.

Investors should note, however, that the sole focus on technology increases risk. Unlike the other two products I’ve mentioned, there’s very little sector diversification here.

Over the long term, performance here has been good. For example, over the five-year period to the end of October, the share price rose 117%.

There are no guarantees that performance will continue to be strong, of course. If the tech sector continues to shine, however, this trust should provide attractive returns.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Uber, Alphabet, Scottish Mortgage, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how you can use that to target an £8,000 yearly second income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the UK stock market has some interesting opportunities for investors with cash looking to earn a second…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Investors can target £38,127 a year in dividend income from £20,000 in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 250 gem – here’s how

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 gem generates a huge dividend income, which is forecast to rise on very strong earnings growth, and…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if we’re in an AI bubble that might crash the stock market and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reckons this leading FTSE 100 property portal will bounce back, despite stock market jitters about an AI bubble.

Read more »

Golden hand holding Number 2 foil balloon.
Investing Articles

If the FTSE crashes 20%, these are the 2 stocks I want to buy first

| Andrew Mackie

This writer explains why, even if the FTSE 100 takes a sharp tumble, it's important to watch for opportunities to…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

Just over £11 now, is there any value left in National Grid’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

National Grid’s share price has risen significantly from its January low, which begs the question, has it reached ‘overvalued’ territory?

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Growth Shares

Down 24% in a month, I think this FTSE 100 stock has been oversold

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a FTSE 100 stock that has taken a battering following a recent financial update, so is…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this 61% undervalued FTSE heavyweight with a 6% forecast yield?

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast this top-flight FTSE powerhouse stock will see its dividend yield jump on strong growth, and it looks a…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in FTSE 100 stocks to target £2,658 a month retirement income?

| Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins believes more will be needed than the State Pension to enjoy a comfortable retirement, and this could come…

Read more »