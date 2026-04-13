Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Forget SpaceX? Amazon stock offers exposure to space cheaply

Forget SpaceX? Amazon stock offers exposure to space cheaply

Amazon is the best performing Mag 7 stock in 2026. That’s because investors are realising that there’s huge potential in AI chips and space.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has shot up over the last week with the company’s annual letter to shareholders, posted last Thursday (9 April), reigniting investor interest.

In it, CEO Andy Jassy made it clear that Amazon still has a ton of growth potential. Not only is the company seeing strong demand for its cloud computing and AI solutions but it’s also seeing high demand for its space satellite services. With that in mind, I think SpaceX isn’t the only game in town for those interested in what happens beyond the stratosphere.

The AI opportunity for Amazon

I’d advise anyone who owns Amazon stock, or is thinking about buying it, to read the annual letter, because it provided some powerful insights into the company’s roadmap.

On the AI front, Jassy explained why the company is spending $200m this year, noting that it’s not being invested on a hunch. Ultimately, the group expects to monetise this capex in 2027-2028 and is willing to endure short-term free cash flow headwinds for the substantial medium-to-long-term opportunity.

Jassy added that he’s followed the public debate on whether AI is over-hyped, whether it’s a bubble, and if margins and return on invested capital will be appealing. His views are no, no, and yes.

“AI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where the current growth is unprecedented and the future growth even bigger. We’re not going to be conservative in how we play this – we’re investing to be the meaningful leader, and our future business, operating income, and FCF will be much larger because of it.”
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Perhaps the most interesting segment of the AI discussion was the section on chips. Jassy said this area of the business is “on fire“, and will be “much larger than most think”.

The chips business has an annual revenue run rate of over $20bn, and it’s growing in triple-digits year on year. Jassy said if chips was a standalone business with products sold to other parties, the annual run rate would be closer to $50bn.

“There’s so much demand for our chips that it’s quite possible we’ll sell racks of them to third parties in the future.”
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Space revenues coming

Looking beyond AI, another really interesting area of focus was space. Here, Jassy explained that the company has built a low Earth orbit satellite network (Amazon Leo) with more than 200 satellites. This makes it the third-largest low Earth orbit network in operation today behind SpaceX and Eutelsat OneWeb.

This service – which is expected to see a few thousand more satellites added in the years ahead – is officially scheduled to launch in mid-2026. However, already the company has meaningful revenue commitments from enterprises and governments such as Delta Airlines, NASA, and Vodafone.

An investment opportunity?

There’s clearly a lot to be excited about as an investor, especially as it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 25 using next year’s earnings forecast (SpaceX looks like it may trade at 130 times sales).

There are significant risks, of course. These include major competition from the other cloud computing companies, a slowdown in consumer spending that’s an ever-present issue for Amazon, and general market weakness.

Taking a five-year view though, I see huge potential. I’ve made Amazon my largest holding and I think it’s worth considering.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Is a £100,000 SIPP big enough to retire on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much money investors need in a SIPP to fund a decent standard of living after…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 dips again, here’s what I think smart investors do next

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 swings are creating short-term noise — but Andrew Mackie argues this may be where long-term opportunities are quietly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 67p growth stock’s smashing the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar UK growth stock's absolutely flying right now. But it still sports a very reasonable valuation, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much does an investor need in an ISA to target £1,500 in monthly passive income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers reckons a bit of commitment and discipline can help generate a wonderful passive income stream for retirement.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Prediction: by December, £5,000 invested in UK shares will be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down three different price forecasts for UK shares and explains which sectors of the stock market analysts…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares plummet 30% in 3 months! Is it now a top stock to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Surging fuel costs have sent easyJet shares plummeting, but is this volatility turning the airline into one of the best…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, a £5,000 investment in BP shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the latest price forecasts for BP shares if peace returns to the Middle East or if…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in Shell shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the forecast scenarios for Shell shares depending on whether or not the ceasefire holds in the…

Read more »