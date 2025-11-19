Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How many Aviva shares do we need to target £3,000 of passive income a year?

How many Aviva shares do we need to target £3,000 of passive income a year?

Aviva shares have been an outlier in the UK insurance sector in the past five years, achieving spectacular returns. Our writer calculates their potential.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva (LSE: AV.) shares have grown 104.6% in the past five years, equating to an annualised return of 15.33%. That’s pretty decent for an income share.

When you include dividends, that jumps to an eye-watering 281% — a 31.15% average return a year. No other British multi-line insurer comes close to that performance.

Aviva shares vs competitors
Created on TradingView.com

But just because the last five years have been good, that doesn’t mean it will continue. In fact, that’s even more reason to assess whether the growth’s rational and sustainable.

Strategic repositioning

Several smart business decisions have helped drive the company’s recent growth. Most notably, a disciplined cost management strategy and the successful acquisition of Direct Line Group, among others.

In Q3 2025, it reported a 22% increase in operating profit, to £1.07bn, and return on equity (ROE) above 20%. It now expects full-year operating profit to reach £2.2bn.

Having recently shifted most of its operations towards ‘capital-light’ businesses, Aviva’s now better-positioned to free up more cash for dividends and buybacks.

That supports a thesis of continued growth for both the share price and dividends.

But that doesn’t mean it’s risk-free. The insurance market’s notoriously sensitive to rates, so any softening could pressure pricing adequacy and profitability. Plus, the ever-present risk of extensive claims from natural (or man-made) disasters is always a threat to insurers.

So how many Aviva shares would be needed to target £3,000 a month in passive income?

Crunching the numbers

Aviva’s current full-year dividend is 36p per share. So 3,000 divided by 0.36 is 8,333,33 shares. With the shares trading around 642p each, that would cost a meaty £53,500. 

Like most of us, I don’t have that kind of cash lying around. But let’s see how long it would take to accumulate. For simplicity, I’ll assume the current yield and average growth hold.

Say I bought £5,000 worth of shares initially and decided to buy a further £200 worth each month. At that rate, it would take less than nine years to reach £53k (if I also reinvested all the dividends).

Even if the shares grew at half the rate they have been for the past five years, it would only take 11 years. That shows the power of reinvesting dividends and compounding returns.

Final thoughts

Three thousand pounds a year in passive income isn’t much when thinking in terms of retirement or saving for a house. But it would certainly pay for a nice holiday or simply provide a lifeline when money gets tight.

But nine years is a short period in the world of investing, and for most UK workers, £200 is a relatively easy amount to spare each month. Getting a foothold on the ladder towards passive income is a great way to see just how much can be achieved.

But while I think Aviva’s a good option to consider, it’s never wise to invest in a single stock — no matter how good it looks. A diversified portfolio of growth and income shares would help reduce risk while achieving similar results.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Admiral Group Plc, Aviva Plc, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »