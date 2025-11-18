Member Login
A dividend portfolio yielding 7% could generate this amount of monthly passive income

Jon Smith talks through why he thinks a 7% yield for a passive income portfolio can be achieved and how to go about building it.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The current FTSE 100 average dividend yield is 3.15%. The same figure for the FTSE 250 is marginally higher at 3.54%. Yet, for investors looking to build passive income, active management can help to provide a yield that’s over double the index yield. Here’s how a portfolio could look and the potential monetary benefits.

Factors to consider

Given that the index average yield takes into account all the constituents, it’s not surprising to find some high-yielding options to consider. In fact, there are half a dozen FTSE 250 companies with a yield greater than 10% right now!

Of course, simply buying the highest-yielding shares for a portfolio isn’t always the best move. This is because a yield can rise sharply when the share price falls rapidly. In this case, the dividend might not be sustainable, as it might be cut due to the problems causing the stock fall.

A happy median can be found. I think it’s reasonable to pick stocks yielding around 7%, which strikes an acceptable balance between risk and income potential. To then work out how much this can make an investor, it really depends on the level of investment and the time scale.

Talking numbers

For example, if someone put away £500 a month for 15 years with this yield, it could mean that in year 16, the person could enjoy £980 a month in income. In contrast, if the amount was reduced to £100 and left to compound for only three years, the following year it could be only £28 a month.

Typically, allowing a portfolio to compound for a longer period boosts its overall value. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends aren’t guaranteed from a company. This means that predicting income many years down the line can be tricky.

Rapidly growing income payments

One example of a stock that could be used as part of building this portfolio is TP ICAP Group (LSE:TCAP). The financial services broker currently has a dividend yield of 6.78%, with the stock down 5% in the past year.

The business makes money by acting as a financial intermediary between banks and other institutions. It earns a commission in the process, meaning that the more trades it makes, the more revenue it generates. That’s why in the latest quarterly update earlier this month, it didn’t surprise me to see revenue up 3% even compared to a strong equivalent quarter last year. The stock market has been very volatile over this period, providing plenty of opportunities for the firm.

In terms of dividends, it has a strong track record of growing payments. For example, last year it paid out 16.10p per share. This is easily over double what was paid back in 2020. Given management’s desire to keep income flowing through dividends, I don’t see any big risk of a dividend cut anytime soon.

In terms of risks, TP ICAP operates in a very competitive market on thin margins. If it loses some key clients to other firms or experiences pressure to reduce commissions to retain business, its finances overall could be impacted.

Ultimately, I think it’s an income stock worth considering for investors looking to boost passive income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tp Icap Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

