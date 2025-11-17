Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Dear Nvidia shareholders, mark your calendars for Wednesday

Dear Nvidia shareholders, mark your calendars for Wednesday

Jon Smith provides a preview for the Nvidia earnings due out later this week and talks through the need to watch for short-term volatility.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After the US stock market closes on Wednesday (19 November), Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) set to release its quarterly earnings. Given that it’s the largest company on the planet by market-cap, and based on historical earnings releases, I expect the share price to be volatile both in pre-market trading and through to the end of the week. Here’s what I’m watching for.

Financial metrics

One factor that dictates the immediate movement will be how revenue and earnings compare to what analysts are expecting. For example, revenue consensus is $54.6bn for the quarter. So a miss or beat of this number offers a transparent initial view on whether Nvidia did well or not relative to what the market expected.

This is key because the bar’s set high. If the business achieves that revenue target, it would represent a 55% growth rate compared to the same period last year. For a company as large as Nvidia, that’s exceptional. Yet it also poses a risk that the business may miss this mark, even though it might still perform well. If it delivers a 40% revenue increase, the share price could tumble, simply because investors were looking for more.

The gross margin and operating margin percentages will be scrutinised. Both provide a good indication of whether cost pressures or weaker pricing power are eating into revenue.

Non-financial indicators

One of the largest drivers for the US stock should come from guidance from management. In recent months, there have been many large deals struck between tech companies that are pushing ahead with AI infrastructure spending. In theory, these deals should include Nvidia chips. So the business outlook will be key to determining how much increased revenue they expect from these deals in the coming year.

If it can show demand isn’t slowing (or even accelerating), that supports the long-term growth story. In turn, after the initial volatile move, this factor should help to support the stock in the coming months.

Investors will also be watching for an update on the impact of regulatory and trade issues between the US and China. Things have indeed gone a little quiet on this front in recent weeks. But a headache can quickly start with just one social media post from President Trump!

Getting prepared

I don’t currently own Nvidia stock. I never like to buy or sell a stock so close to the earnings date, as it’s like flying blind. Therefore, I’ll wait to see what happens and will have a much clearer picture by Wednesday evening.

For those who are shareholders, again, I don’t see any reason to consider selling so close to the report. The point worth flagging is always to remember to have a long-term investing time horizon, not getting spooked by any short-term erractic stock movements.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 set for a crash? Here’s my plan for the US stock market

| Stephen Wright

AI concerns could have a big effect on the S&P 500. But Stephen Wright thinks there might still be opportunities…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

How to stay calm and buy stocks when everyone else is selling

| Stephen Wright

The best time to buy stocks is often when share prices are falling. But what can investors do to try…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s team just invested billions in this Nasdaq-listed AI stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This Nasdaq-listed AI stock was looking cheap in Q3. And Warren Buffett’s investment firm Berkshire Hathaway decided to buy it.

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock down 50% reminds me of Netflix in 2009

| Ben McPoland

Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks of the past two decades. This writer sees some similarities in…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

It takes nerves of steel to buy growth stocks right now! Here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Investors buying falling growth stocks at the moment run the risk of catching the next Peloton. But our author thinks…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 growth stock I’m buying as the US stock market starts to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

As the US stock market shows signs of slipping, I'm not panicking. Instead, I'm looking to take advantage and buy…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Does the Ferrari or Aston Martin share price offer better value?

| James Beard

It’s difficult being a luxury sportscar maker at the moment. But is the Aston Martin share price undervalued when compared…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

As stocks plunge, here’s Warren Buffett’s advice

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some US stocks have plunged in November, causing the wider stock market to wobble. Here's what Warren Buffett does to…

Read more »