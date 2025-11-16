Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett’s written his final farewell. His lessons are his legacy

Warren Buffett’s written his final farewell. His lessons are his legacy

After 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has written his final letter to shareholders. But how do his lessons apply today?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On 9 November, Warren Buffett posted his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — his final one before retiring at the end of the year.

Rather than the usual company update, it was a poignant testament to the legendary investor’s enduring principles. It captured Buffett’s philosophy on wealth, leadership and America’s future — delivered with the same penetrating wisdom that has guided billions of investors.

He also used the opportunity to highlight his faith in his successor, Greg Abel. The core message was clear: he’s “going quiet” after stepping down as CEO..

However, he won’t disappear completely. Rather than the exhaustive shareholder letters he’s famous for, he’ll deliver annual Thanksgiving messages.

The ‘greed’ problem

In typical Buffett fashion, his last words were not all tender. He used the letter to deliver a scathing critique of modern corporate excess, warning of a dangerous pattern emerging in American business.

He noted how new disclosure rules designed to embarrass executives into restraint have spectacularly backfired. The warning came days after reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had been approved a $1trn pay package.

Describing the growing trend as toxic, he said: “Envy and greed walk hand in hand.”

But while this may be commentary on corporate pay, it applies to the investing world too. A world where too often, excessive greed leads to losses.

So what can investors learn from his legacy?

Taking lessons on greed from a man whose net worth is $147.1bn may seem ironic, but few understand the dangers of excess better than he does.

As one of his most famous quotes goes: “Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”

Considering the bloated valuations of many of today’s stocks, being fearful seems appropriate. A good way to take on that advice may be to look for less volatile stocks than Tesla.

Rather, it may to wise to consider one of Buffett’s favourites, Coca-Cola. In the UK, the London-listed Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LSE: CCEP) is the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler by net revenue.

The £32.74bn company has a Beta score of just 0.7, indicating low volatility. It was listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) just before Covid but is already up 150% in five years.

Rapid growth with strong revenue

Since its listing, the company has expanded aggressively. It acquired the Australian bottling company Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021 and a 60% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines in 2024.

Encouragingly, total revenue has almost doubled from £9.62bn in 2020 to £18.51bn this year. Naturally, with a brand as big as Coca-Cola, that growth is unlikely to lose steam any time soon. 

But strong branding and cash flow aside, it does carry some risks. Notably, around £8.5bn debt against only £7.72bn equity. That leaves it with less flexibility in economic downturns and a risk of financial troubles if earnings decline.

A final farewell

As one of the greatest investors to ever live, Buffett will be greatly missed. But his legacy lives on in his lessons — and now more than ever, investors would be wise to take them to heart.

For investors with a long-term mindset, a stock like Coca-Cola Europacific’s worth considering. In today’s volatile economic environment, it could add stability and defensiveness to a portfolio.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for the best passive income stock to buy

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT came up with a very interesting name when Stephen Wright asked for passive income ideas. But is it the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock down 50% reminds me of Netflix in 2009

| Ben McPoland

Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks of the past two decades. This writer sees some similarities in…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price: with £1 in sight, is it time for cheer or fear?

| Mark Hartley

As the Lloyds shares price continues to hit record highs, there could be trouble on the horizon. Mark Hartley considers…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9% yield! But is a huge dividend a big problem for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey was relegated to the FTSE 250 earlier this year. And Stephen Wright thinks a consistent dividend might be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How a Stocks and Shares ISA could supercharge your passive income

| Stephen Wright

If the UK Budget brings an increase to dividend tax, a Stocks and Shares ISA could give dividend investors a…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if an AI bubble’s about to cause a stock market crash and it said…

| Stephen Wright

The latest AI is supposed to be like talking to someone with a PhD. But can it offer anything useful…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Value Shares

Can Diageo’s new CEO revive a share price that’s lost its spark?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the challenges ahead of Sir Dave Lewis as he prepares to take charge at Diageo, where…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Got a spare £100 a month? If so, here’s a way to target £10k in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down a simple dividend investment plan for a multi-year journey towards achieving a lucrative passive income stream.

Read more »