Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 9% yield! But is a huge dividend a big problem for this FTSE 250 stock?

9% yield! But is a huge dividend a big problem for this FTSE 250 stock?

Taylor Wimpey was relegated to the FTSE 250 earlier this year. And Stephen Wright thinks a consistent dividend might be a big part of the reason why.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW) is a relative newcomer to the FTSE 250, having fallen out of the FTSE 100 earlier this year. And the stock comes with a nice-looking 9% dividend yield.

Unlike other UK housebuilders, the company’s mostly maintained its dividend through some difficult trading conditions. But this hasn’t actually worked out so well for investors.

Returns

Over the last five years, Taylor Wimpey has returned just under 42p per share in dividends. Based on where the stock was then, that’s a 28% return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen by 31% in that time. So investors who bought the stock in November 2020 are now worse off as a result.

That’s not a good sign, but investors might think they’d have been worse of without the dividend. At least this offsets some of the effect of the declining share price, right?

While it’s natural to see things this way, I think it’s a mistake. As I see it, Taylor Wimpey’s dividend is a major reason why the stock’s been going down.

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey shares currently trade at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1. That means the difference between its assets and its liabilities is the same as its market value.

When the company sends out a dividend, it takes cash from its balance sheet and returns it to shareholders. As a result, its book value goes down by the amount it sends out.

Other things – specifically the multiple the stock trades at – being equal, the firm’s market value goes down by that much when it pays a dividend. And that’s largely what’s happened. If Taylor Wimpey had retained the 42p per share it sent out since 2020, a P/B ratio of 1 means the stock would have been that much higher. But it hasn’t, which is why the stock’s down.

Outlook

There’s no shortage of demand for UK housing at the moment. But this has been the case for the last five years and it hasn’t exactly made Taylor Wimpey shares a good investment.

The major obstacle to meeting this demand for homebuilders across the board has been getting plans approved. This is something to keep an eye on in the UK Budget. 

The government’s behind on the housing targets it set during the election campaign. So there’s a chance action might be on the way to make building easier. There are reports this is on the cards. And if this proves to be correct, it could get Taylor Wimpey’s business – and its share price – moving. 

Final Foolish thoughts

Taylor Wimpey has a stronger record of maintaining its dividend than most housebuilders. But the stock hasn’t been a good investment in recent years. In fact, over the last couple of years, the firm’s been distributing more cash to shareholders than it has been bringing in. And that’s likely to make the stock go down over time.

For someone looking for resilient passive income, the stock might be worth considering. But I think there are probably better opportunities elsewhere.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for the best passive income stock to buy

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT came up with a very interesting name when Stephen Wright asked for passive income ideas. But is it the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock down 50% reminds me of Netflix in 2009

| Ben McPoland

Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks of the past two decades. This writer sees some similarities in…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price: with £1 in sight, is it time for cheer or fear?

| Mark Hartley

As the Lloyds shares price continues to hit record highs, there could be trouble on the horizon. Mark Hartley considers…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How a Stocks and Shares ISA could supercharge your passive income

| Stephen Wright

If the UK Budget brings an increase to dividend tax, a Stocks and Shares ISA could give dividend investors a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s written his final farewell. His lessons are his legacy

| Mark Hartley

After 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has written his final letter to shareholders. But how…

Read more »

Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if an AI bubble’s about to cause a stock market crash and it said…

| Stephen Wright

The latest AI is supposed to be like talking to someone with a PhD. But can it offer anything useful…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Value Shares

Can Diageo’s new CEO revive a share price that’s lost its spark?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the challenges ahead of Sir Dave Lewis as he prepares to take charge at Diageo, where…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Got a spare £100 a month? If so, here’s a way to target £10k in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down a simple dividend investment plan for a multi-year journey towards achieving a lucrative passive income stream.

Read more »