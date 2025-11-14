Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How much do you need in an ISA to make a second income of £1k a month?

How much do you need in an ISA to make a second income of £1k a month?

Jon Smith explains how a second income can be built with dividend shares and outlines one example with a yield in excess of 7% right now.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some believe generating a second income is the same amount of work as a second job. That’s not always the case. Through the stock market, an investor can earn passive income without requiring a lot of ongoing maintenance once the portfolio is set up. With tools to help make it even more attractive, I think it’s something worth considering.

The steps needed

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a valuable tool that many people can utilise. By using it to house the stock portfolio, an investor can benefit from favourable tax treatment. For example, if a stock pays a dividend, the proceeds within the ISA aren’t subject to dividend tax. That ultimately means the investor could keep more of the proceeds for their second income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

In order to then build up to a £1k monthly income, the investor would need to spend some time buying dividend shares that they believe can offer sustainable cash payments in the years to come. There’s not much point in buying a company with a high yield now if the company is really struggling and could cut the dividend.

Most people don’t have a large lump sum to invest in one go. An alternative is to put money into the ISA each month. Let’s use £750 as an example. Based on the range of dividend yields currently available in the stock market, I think it’s reasonable to build a portfolio with an average yield of 7%. In this case, just after year 12, the investor could have a portfolio worth £171.4k. From this point, they could hit their goal of £1k (on average) in dividend income each month.

Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. Dividends can be cut at any time by a business. If the investor can’t invest £750 consistently, it could take longer.

A consistent payer

The portfolio needs to be filled with good income shares. One example for consideration is Invesco Bond Income Plus (LSE:BIPS). The stock has risen modestly by 2% over the last year, but boasts a dividend yield of 7.02%.

The fund aims to generate income for investors from buying “high-yielding fixed-interest securities”. In practice, the managers buy bonds with high yields. As a result, when the bonds pay coupons, the fund can then pass on some of that as a dividend to shareholders.

Top holdings at the moment include bonds from Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, and Aviva. So I can see clearly what is being held, and I don’t have to worry about money being invested in very risky companies that could default.

One reason I believe the dividend is sustainable is that bonds must pay out regular coupons to their holders. Unlike a dividend, the payment is mandatory, and if it’s missed, it essentially means the company is in financial distress. Therefore, if the income from the dividends comes from a reliable instrument, such as a bond, it provides some certainty.

A risk worth noting is that managers can still make poor decisions. If it lends money and the bond issuer defaults, it could hurt the overall performance of the stock.

Even with this concern, I think it’s an example of a stock that would fit in well with a second income strategy.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How can I learn the secrets of the passive income millionaires?

| Alan Oscroft

Millionaire investors seeking passive income can have their own particular preferences. And the rest of us can learn from them.

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares while they’re still under £1?

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone share price has risen almost to the one pound mark. Is our Foolish author getting in on the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Up 33% in a year! This fast‑recovering FTSE dividend share might not be a bargain forever

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend share is starting to recover after a bumpy few years. While it isn't…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 keeps rising despite weak results. I’m buying this instead

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 keeps rising even as the cracks start to show. As a risk-averse investor, Mark Hartley has his…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is near a 10-year low and yields a jaw-dropping 10.2%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is tempted by the colossal dividend income on offer from this FTSE 250 stock. It has massive recovery…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build a 7%-yielding passive income ISA from FTSE 100 dividend shares and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones gave artificial intelligence a shot at building a passive income portfolio for his retirement and soon discovered the…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

£20,000 of Taylor Wimpey shares can net investors a £1,850 passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Taylor Wimpey shares have struggled for years but investors have enjoyed a bumper dividend income as compensation.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Which are the 5 most popular UK dividend shares for passive income today?

| Alan Oscroft

Here's how UK shares could be the best to choose from to generate income in retirement, as dividend yields continue…

Read more »