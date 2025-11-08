Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

Rightmove’s share price is down 12% in a day, but is the company more resistant to the threat of AI competition than the market’s giving it credit for?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Online property portal Rightmove (LSE:RMV) saw its share price become the latest casualty of AI fears. The stock initially fell 24% on Friday (7 November) before ending the day down 12%.

I’ve been wary of the threat of AI that can write code for a number of tech companies recently. But Rightmove isn’t one of them and I think the stock falling is an overreaction.

AI disruption

AI has now reached the stage where it can write software code in minutes. And that’s clearly a massive problem for any business where this was supposed to be the main barrier to entry.

Any tech company with a product that can be imitated by code-writing AI is now in trouble. Their customers might not all leave, but raising prices is going to be difficult.

In other words, their growth prospects are now much worse than they were before. And that creates downward pressure on a share price if it previously reflected high expectations

Some software companies, however, have other barriers to entry. In these cases, competing isn’t as straightforward as creating an AI product, and their prospects are much better.

Winners and losers

So far, I think all of this is reasonably uncontroversial. AI clearly can write code and this is obviously a problem for a company where this was supposed to be its unique strength.

The big question that divides investors, is which companies are the ones that have other barriers to entry and which ones are in trouble? And this is a bit less clear. 

Rightmove’s business works by connecting property buyers and sellers. And the threat comes from the possibility of some sort of AI-driven search doing this at a cheaper price.

The big question is whether or not Rightmove has anything that can’t be copied. I think it does and that’s why I’m optimistic about the stock despite the market’s reaction.

Network effects

Rightmove is a near-monopoly in the online UK property search market. And there’s a reason it’s been able to fend off competitors so effectively in the past. 

In fancy investing terms, it has what’s called a two-sided network effect. Basically, having more listings attracts more buyers and having more potential buyers encourages sellers to list.

For competitors, it’s hard to get started. Sellers have no incentive to list on another website that doesn’t have any buyers, but why would buyers look at a site that with fewer listings?

Rightmove is a place where potential buyers know they can find properties easily. And I don’t see them going elsewhere unless the company gives them a reason to. 

Durability

It would be a huge risk for sellers to stop listing on Rightmove in the hope of driving buyers to a different platform. And it’s one they’ve not been willing to take in the past.

Can AI search encourage them to do start doing this in a way that would be bad for the FTSE 100 company? It’s not impossible, but I don’t think it’s particularly likely.

As a result, I think the 12% drop in the Rightmove share price is a huge overreaction from the stock market. At today’s prices, the stock goes on my buy list.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Missed Rolls-Royce? Here are 3 out-of-favour growth stocks to consider right now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares five years ago are now up 1,530% plus dividends. But what are growth stocks to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is looking forward to a great month leading into the festive season, with two of his top FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

With a couple of thousand pounds to spare, someone could start investing, says our writer. Here he outlines some of…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Lloyds continues share buybacks despite a 36% profit plunge. Risk or opportunity?

| Mark Hartley

Despite ongoing challenges, the Lloyds share price continues to hit new highs. Mark Hartley looks into the reasons behind the…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,065 shares in this FTSE 100 passive income monster

| Andrew Mackie

A 9% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 100 stock could grow…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

| Stephen Wright

£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m building my SIPP to target a £5,000 second income each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Securing a second income is a fantastic way to enjoy a better retirement. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s aiming to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys 732 shares in this 11.5%-yielding income stock – but is it a good investment?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This undervalued income stock has the highest dividend yield in the entire FTSE 350! Should investors rush to buy, or…

Read more »