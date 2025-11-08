Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

Mark Hartley is looking forward to a great month leading into the festive season, with two of his top FTSE 100 stocks already performing well.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Airtel Africa (LSE: AAF) is the top-performing FTSE 100 stock in my portfolio currently and it’s already gained a further 10% this month.

Another one of my favourites, albeit nowhere near the top, is GSK (LSE: GSK). After months of declines, the healthcare group has been making a recovery. It’s up an impressive 11.6% over the past month.

They’re very different companies but both offer unique qualities, each helping to bolster my portfolio in their own way.

An unexpected growth opportunity

As an investor who prefers the safety of defensive income stocks, Airtel Africa is an odd choice for me. The telecoms provider operates in what many would consider risky areas on the African continent.

However, the risk has paid off. Up almost 200% in the past year, the stock is outshining even the largest S&P 500 tech giants in my portfolio.

Sadly, the growth may not be sustainable. The recent surge seems largely due to easing currency exchange pressures and tariff increases in Nigeria. Those same pressures could easily flip back in the other direction in such a volatile region. That’s a key risk I need to keep an eye on.

Still, strong financials are backing some of the growth. Half-year revenue rose about 26% to nearly $3bn, while profit after tax climbed to $376m. With a rapidly expanding network, growing margins and rising dividends, it seems to be heading in a good direction.

The price may be a bit overvalued now but it’s still worth considering for its long-term prospects in Africa.

Resilient healthcare

GSK has recovered 38% after hitting a 52-week low on April’s trade tariff news. It’s now only a few pennies away from its five-year high of 1,800p achieved in May 2024.

The biotechnology firm’s price was boosted by a strong set of third-quarter results and an improved outlook for 2025. The company reported sales of £8.5bn, up around 7% year on year, with particularly strong performance from its Speciality Medicines division, which grew 16% to £3.4bn.

Its oncology sales were a standout success, surging nearly 39%. That shines a light on the growing strength of its new drug portfolio after offloading its pharmaceuticals arm.

The performance is supported by encouraging clinical updates, particularly for its respiratory biologics and RSV vaccine.

But I didn’t buy GSK shares for their growth prospects. They’re intended to add defensiveness to my portfolio, along with a decent bit of income from the 3.6% dividend yield.

While the growth is welcome, history shows that the stock is highly cyclical and will likely dip again in the coming year. Still, for income and defensiveness, it’s a worthy consideration, in my book. 

Final thoughts

It’s impossible to accurately predict the direction of stocks. At times, I’ve been pleasantly surprised, at others, I’ve been sadly disappointed.

That’s why I maintain a highly diversified portfolio of shares from a wide range of industries. These two have done well this month but could easily slip in the next.

However, overall, my portfolio typically enjoys steady growth as each sector and stock plays its part.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Airtel Africa Plc and GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Missed Rolls-Royce? Here are 3 out-of-favour growth stocks to consider right now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares five years ago are now up 1,530% plus dividends. But what are growth stocks to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

With a couple of thousand pounds to spare, someone could start investing, says our writer. Here he outlines some of…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Rightmove’s share price is down 12% in a day, but is the company more resistant to the threat of AI…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Lloyds continues share buybacks despite a 36% profit plunge. Risk or opportunity?

| Mark Hartley

Despite ongoing challenges, the Lloyds share price continues to hit new highs. Mark Hartley looks into the reasons behind the…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,065 shares in this FTSE 100 passive income monster

| Andrew Mackie

A 9% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 100 stock could grow…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

| Stephen Wright

£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m building my SIPP to target a £5,000 second income each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Securing a second income is a fantastic way to enjoy a better retirement. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s aiming to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys 732 shares in this 11.5%-yielding income stock – but is it a good investment?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This undervalued income stock has the highest dividend yield in the entire FTSE 350! Should investors rush to buy, or…

Read more »