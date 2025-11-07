Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 FTSE 100 stocks that have a 5-year dividend growth rate over 20%

2 FTSE 100 stocks that have a 5-year dividend growth rate over 20%

Jon Smith runs through a couple of FTSE 100 shares with a good track record in recent years when it comes to growing dividend payments.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If an income stock can have a high compound annual growth rate for its dividends, it’s a good sign for investors. Looking through the FTSE 100, I’ve been considering this growth rate for stocks over a five-year horizon. Here are two that can boast impressive average growth rates of over 20%.

Cash flow king

First up is Aviva (LSE:AV). Even with the share price up an impressive 47% over the last year, the dividend yield still sits at a generous 5.3%.

There are several reasons why the company has been able to consistently increase its dividend payments over the past few years. A big one has been the simplification of its structure. This has included selling non-core operations in France, Italy, Singapore, and other markets. This has raised over £7bn in cash, which Aviva used to strengthen its balance sheet and also pay out in dividends to investors.

Another factor (which bodes well for the future) is the solid operating cash flow growth. It’s experienced a period of higher life and pension inflows, as well as steady general insurance profits. Given the nature of the industry, I don’t see this changing anytime soon. This means that the dividend could continue to grow.

Finally, CEO Amanda Blanc has made a point of targeting shareholder returns (either through dividends or share buybacks) a priority. If the decision to payout funds comes from the very top of the tree, it bodes well for income investors. As long as she remains as CEO, I can’t see this changing.

Some see the simplification of structure as a risk in the future. It means Aviva’s concentrated on just a few markets, such as the UK. Underperformance in these areas could put more pressure on the group overall.

A debt-free firm

Another company is Games Workshop (LSE:GAW). It has a five-year compounded dividend growth rate of 28.47%. When I look at the fundamentals of the business, it’s easy to see why dividends have grown so significantly.

Regardless of whether you enjoy buying Warhammer miniatures or not, you can’t argue with the strong operating margins (35%–40%). These are high thanks to in-house manufacturing and premium pricing. As a result, it converts a large proportion of profit into cash. This, in turn, enables the company to distribute substantial dividends to its investors.

Notably, Games Workshop has no long-term debt and holds a robust cash position on its balance sheet. This is another tick for dividend investors, as it means that precious cash flow isn’t being eaten up by interest payments or debt restructuring.

It’s true that the 3.46% dividend yield isn’t crazy high. However, it exceeds the FTSE 100 average. With the stock up 37% in the past year, the potential for capital gains is another positive going forward.

Given that I don’t see the operating margins being cut anytime soon, or any debt being taken on, I think the dividend could keep growing. One risk is that the business operates in a niche market, so it’ll be harder to grow and expand at the same pace forever, as the target market isn’t unlimited.

I think both companies offer strong dividend potential for investors and therefore, are worthy of consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £766 a week in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

A Stocks and Shares ISA account shields dividends from the taxman, allowing portfolio returns to compound at a far higher…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to find the best UK stocks for passive income. Here’s what it said…

| Alan Oscroft

Screening the hundreds of passive income candidates on the UK stock market can be a daunting task. Here's how AI…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a £1k monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can be used as part of a strategy to try and…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is at a 52-week high. Here are 3 reasons why investors may consider buying

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall investigates if there are compelling reasons for investors to consider buying Lloyds shares, despite the soaring price.

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I should buy this top dividend stock in an ISA or SIPP and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is torn between buying this top FTSE 100 income share inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP.…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks paying 7%+ yields in November 2025!

| John Fieldsend

Big dividend yields abound on the FTSE 250 as autumn arrives. Here are three stocks to consider as the leaves…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price about to shock us all?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been downbeat about prospects for the BP share price in recent months but now he's beginning to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 year ago is currently worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Greggs' shares with stock in the sausage roll-maker continuing to underperform the…

Read more »