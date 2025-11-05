Michael Burry’s latest 13F reveals short positions in Nvidia and Palantir. But what the filing doesn’t show might be as important as what it does.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Michael Burry shorting AI stocks with 80% of his portfolio might not be what it seems…

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Michael Burry’s latest 13F reveals short positions in Nvidia and Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR). Together, these seem to make up almost 80% of Scion Asset Management’s portfolio.

Investors, however, need to be careful with interpreting this. My guess – and it is a guess – is that this isn’t the all-in bet against artificial intelligence (AI) stocks it looks like.

Put options

The two largest positions in Scion’s quarterly filing are put options. These give the holder the right to sell a stock at a certain strike price before a specified expiry date.

Puts on Nvidia (66%) and Palantir (13%) make up almost 80% of the firm’s reported portfolio. So it certainly looks like a big bet against some AI names.

The associated risk would be huge – if the stocks don’t fall and the options expire worthless, almost 80% of Burry’s portfolio could go up in smoke. But that’s not necessarily the situation.

Options traders often structure their positions to limit their exposure in ways that don’t always show up on 13F filings. And with a sophisticated investor like Burry, this could well be the case.

Bearish structures

One way of betting against a stock using put options involves simultaneously buying contracts at one strike and selling ones at a lower one. The result is a short position, but with a twist.

In this case, the trader gets part of their spend back from the options they sell. And if the stock goes down, the puts they own – with the higher strike – go up faster than the ones they sold.

The thing is, if a firm sells options, this doesn’t show up on its 13F. So if Scion sold puts on Nvidia and Palantir alongside its buys, this wouldn’t be in the latest filing.

This means that – for all the 13F shows – Burry’s net short exposure to AI stocks might well be much lower than it looks. So investors need to be careful about reading too much into this.

Palantir

Burry’s position has got some investors worrying about valuations. And at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of somewhere around 630, Palantir looks like one of the most ambitious right now.

That’s been the case for a while, though, and it hasn’t stopped the stock from storming higher. And while the firm is still growing rapidly, something in its recent earnings caught my eye.

Signing up US commercial customers has driven the company’s explosive growth. But the rate at which new customers have been coming on board over the last few quarters has slowed.

Source: Palantir Q3 2025 Investor Presentation

At a big multiple, even small disruptions can be significant. And this is something investors who own – or are thinking of owning – Palantir stock need to keep in mind.

AI stocks

Michael Burry is almost certainly betting against AI stocks. But given how risky staking 80% of Scion’s assets on two options would be, I think there’s a strong chance the 13F doesn’t tell the full story.

Investors should never just copy what someone else is doing. And it’s exceptionally unwise in this situation, where the public information might be crucially incomplete.

I’m wary of AI disruption in the software industry, though Palantir is one of the few I have a positive view of. But even for me, it’s a bit expensive at today’s prices.