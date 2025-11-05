Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are we staring a global stock market crash in the face?

Are we staring a global stock market crash in the face?

Harvey Jones isn’t phased by the prospect of a stock market crash. However, he’ll use it as an opportunity to go shopping for cut-price FTSE 100 shares.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Analysts have been warning of a stock market crash for weeks. Is this it? Tuesday (4 November) was brutal. Headlines reported more than $500bn wiped off the value of artificial intelligence (AI) chipmakers.

Michael Burry, the investor famed for betting against the sub-prime housing market, had placed heavy short positions against AI stocks Palantir and Nvidia. Bitcoin dipped below $100,000 for the first time since June, losing $45bn in value. The FTSE 100 fell around 1%, and my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) took a small hit too. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both issued warnings of an imminent correction.

Although looking closely at their statements, they’re a little less alarming. It seems the ‘imminent’ correction could arrive over the next year or two rather than this very second.

Equities are often volatile

Bad news sells, and the press loves a crisis story, but the market has shrugged off a lot of noise lately. The S&P 500‘s still up more than 15% in 2025, with dividends on top. Yesterday’s 1.17% decline is hardly the end of the world.

But there are reasons to be cautious. AI valuations are stretched, and we can’t be sure hyperscalers such as Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will see strong returns on the hundreds of billions they’re pumping into the tech. Outside of AI, many S&P 500 companies are struggle amid recession talk. We shouldn’t panic though. Stock markets never climb in a straight line forever, and pullbacks are inevitable.

Opportunities in dips

As a rule, I see market dips as an opportunity rather than a threat. I use them to buy solid companies that might be temporarily undervalued. 

Right now, I’m watching Sage Group (LSE: SGE), a FTSE 100 company that develops accounting and payroll software for businesses worldwide. Its shares are up 17% over the last year and 76% over five, with dividends on top.

The shares are expensive as a result, at a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. That’s well above the FTSE 100 average of around 18, reflecting investors’ confidence in future growth.

Broker Citi placed Sage on “positive catalyst watch” on 10 October, highlighting its resilient performance in a challenging environment. The shares have underperformed year to date, but has the right levers to sustain growth and potential to accelerate if the macro picture improves. My big concern is that it could fall victim to AI, if that replicates the services it offers to customers, only more cheaply.

Long-term view

Last week, the Sage share price slipped 2.1%, which is hardly alarming given its long-term growth. I’m watching to see where it goes next. I think it’s a terrific company, and worth considering if the shares fall further.

Alternatively, I might top up my existing SIPP holdings, such as JD Sports, wealth manager M&G or data specialist London Stock Exchange Group. I won’t be looking to make a short-term profit, but take a lower advantage of a lower valuation and higher yield, with the aim of remaining holding for years while reinvesting my dividends to compound the total return.

I won’t panic if we do get a stock market crash. Instead, I’ll go shopping. If the doom-mongers are correct, there could be bargains galore.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports, M&G, London Stock Exchange Group and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, M&g Plc, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Should I follow Michael Burry’s lead and sell my red-hot Nvidia stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock is the best performing mega-cap in my portfolio. However, Michael Burry — a market-moving fund manager — has…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT if UK shares are going to crash imminently and this is what it said

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges some risk events coming up for the stock market but looks to defensive UK shares to help…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

From falling knife to opportunity: my take on Diageo shares

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he has become a buyer of Diageo shares, even as most investors are still steering clear.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

UK investors are buying the dip in Palantir stock. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Palantir stock fell sharply after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter. Is this the buying opportunity Ed…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock is up 90% but still has a P/E ratio below average!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith spots a FTSE 250 company with a share price on fire right now but a valuation that means…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 53% in six months! Is this FTSE 100 stock one for value investors to consider?

| Ken Hall

The FTSE 100 advertising giant's shares are under pressure, but is it cheap enough for bargain hunters to roll the…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Michael Burry shorting AI stocks with 80% of his portfolio might not be what it seems…

| Stephen Wright

Michael Burry’s latest 13F reveals short positions in Nvidia and Palantir. But what the filing doesn’t show might be as…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

I can’t believe ChatGPT picked these 3 growth stocks as its top choices…

| Mark Hartley

While hunting growth stocks, our writer decided to test various AI chatbots. The results were a bit surprising, to say…

Read more »