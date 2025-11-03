Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Shell’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £64.63 following Q3 results

Shell’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £64.63 following Q3 results

Shell’s share price has jumped 25% from April, and rose again on its Q3 results. But price and value are different, and I think it now looks very cheap indeed.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price is up 25% from its 9 April one-year traded low of £22.70.

I believe that much of this increase came from the $3.5bn (£2.7bn)share buyback of Q2. That marked the 1th consecutive quarter in which it spent at least $3bn on such a programme. These operations tend to support share price gains.

The latest part of the share price rise followed the 30 October release of its Q3 results.

How were the numbers?

Adjusted earnings (Shell’s definition of net profit) reached $5.4bn, outperforming analysts’ consensus of $5.09bn. Cash flow from operations – which can be a major driver for growth in itself – came in at $12.2bn. Meanwhile, net debt fell by 4.6% from the previous quarter to $41.2bn.

The firm attributed these numbers to two key factors. First, a strong operational performance driven by record oil and gas production in Brazil and 20-year highs in the Gulf of Mexico. Second was higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes in its Integrated Gas business and improved LNG trading results. 

The oil and gas giant also launched another $3.5bn share buyback to be completed in the next three months.

It additionally announced a third interim dividend of 35.8 cents, bringing the total this year to 107.4 cents. This marks a 4% increase over the first nine months of last year.

Its current dividend yield is 3.7% compared to the present FTSE 100 average of 3.3%.

A price-to-value gap?

A share’s price is simply whatever the market is willing to pay at any given moment. But its value is different – it reflects the true worth of the underlying business’s fundamentals. This true worth can be expressed as a stock’s ‘fair value’.

All asset prices tend to converge to their fair value over time, in my experience. This includes several years as a senior investment back trader and decades later as a private investor.

Consequently, being able to accurately identify and quantify this price-value gap is crucial to making big long-term profits.

The best way by far that I have found of doing this is the discounted cash flow model.

This pinpoints the price at which any share should trade, based precisely on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

In Shell’s case, it shows the shares are 56% undervalued at their current price of £28.44.

Therefore, their fair value is £64.63.

My investment view

Ultimately, the key driver for any stock’s cash flow – and therefore its share price – is earnings growth.

A risk to Shell’s earnings is any significant and prolonged downturn in oil and gas prices.

That said, the consensus forecast of analysts is that Shell’s earnings will grow by 8.3% a year to end-2027.

I think this will continue to fuel its cash flow and allow its share price to keep converging towards its fair value.

Consequently, I will add to my existing holding in the stock very shortly.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

Chasing a passive income? Check out these 3 top global dividend shares

| Royston Wild

The UK isn’t the only source of dividend shares. Here are three overseas passive income stocks to consider and I'm…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

50,000 shares of this 44p penny stock could deliver £1,650 in passive income

| Mark Hartley

A cheap penny stock with a 7.5% dividend yield is a rare find on the UK stock market. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Meta stock for my ISA after a 14% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Meta stock tanked after the company posted its earnings for the third quarter of 2025. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Growth Shares

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month…

Read more »