Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » As Diageo shares sink, this ‘opposite’ stock in the FTSE 250 is soaring 

As Diageo shares sink, this ‘opposite’ stock in the FTSE 250 is soaring 

Diageo shares are falling due to lower demand for alcohol. But this backdrop is boosting other stocks such as this supplements powerhouse.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

Diageo (LSE: DGE) shares are in a nasty downtrend at the moment. Over the last year, they’ve fallen about 30%.

What’s interesting is that over the same time frame, another UK consumer stock has soared. Perhaps this name is akin to a reverse-Diageo play?

Diageo’s main problem

From US tariffs to weight-loss drugs, Diageo is facing a lot of challenges at the moment. The greatest challenge, however, is probably just the fact that a lot of people are drinking less.

This is especially true among younger generations. These days, these generations are more focused on health, wellness, and feeling good.

I see it all the time. For example, in London, I often see big groups of youngsters out running or training together at the gym on a Saturday or Sunday morning.

This is their social activity. And there’s not a hangover in sight.

This company is benefitting

This brings me to my reverse-Diageo play. It’s British supplements powerhouse Applied Nutrition (LSE: APN).

It sells protein powders, hydration solutions, pre-workout products, and tons of other health and wellness goodies. Whereas Diageo is selling everything you need for a big night out, Applied Nutrition has everything you want if you’re looking to get fit and healthy.

So it’s very much the opposite of an alcoholic beverages company. It appears to be a consumer stock for the modern age.

Its share price is certainly moving in the opposite direction. Over the last year, it has jumped about 95%.

An investment opportunity?

Are Applied Nutrition shares worth a look today? I think so.

Underlying growth here is really strong. For the six-month period to 31 January, for example, revenue was up 57% year on year to £74.5m. Meanwhile, the valuation looks very reasonable. At present, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 19.

One other thing to like is that the share price has pulled back a little recently due to Middle East uncertainty. This has created an attractive (in my view) entry point.

Of course, there are plenty of risks. Middle East instability is one – this could increase shipping costs and/or hit demand in this area of the world.

Longer term, I think a bigger threat is a major consumer slowdown as a result of job losses. If AI continues to take jobs, more younger people may find themselves out of work and strapped for cash and this could impact demand for discretionary products.

Overall though, I like the risk/reward proposition today.

How about Diageo?

What about Diageo shares though? Are they worth considering/holding on to?

Well, I’m a long-term holder here and I’m not writing them off just yet. I’m hoping new CEO Dave Lewis can turn the company – and the stock – around.

There are plenty of moves he can make. One smart strategy could be to focus more on lower alcohol beverages to appeal to the health-focused generation mentioned above.

Note that the valuation here is super low – currently, the P/E ratio is only 11.5. In light of this valuation, I do think they are worth considering as a recovery play.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

Could AI bring on the mother of all stock market crashes?

| James Beard

Some are predicting AI will lead to a stock market crash like we’ve never seen before. James Beard considers how…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How did Rolls-Royce shares add £5bn in market cap in one day?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have just had a brilliant day. Is this a sign the share price is about to go on…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would someone need in an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how a novice investor could leverage an empty ISA to target a passive income in excess…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
US Stock

Down 10% this year, this S&P 500 banking giant looks super-cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags a S&P 500 stock that’s had a rough few months but could start to rally if his…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Dividend Shares

4 FTSE 250 shares that could generate a 4-figure monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out income shares with yields in excess of 7% that he believes could slot in well to…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is BAE Systems the FTSE 100’s newest AI stock?

| John Fieldsend

Defence stock BAE Systems has proved a good buy for investors of late, but could it get a further boost…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Under £5 now! Here’s why I think Tesco’s share price should be trading closer to £7

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price looks too cheap to me for a business growing profits, boosting cash flow and undertaking buybacks at…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Could the SpaceX IPO make Barclays shares this year’s top FTSE 100 idea?

| Stephen Wright

Barclays is the exclusive regional lead for the UK in the upcoming SpaceX IPO, but its shares still trade at…

Read more »