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4 FTSE 250 shares that could generate a 4-figure monthly second income

Jon Smith points out income shares with yields in excess of 7% that he believes could slot in well to a portfolio helping to provide a second income.

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Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
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With income stocks, it’s not just about the dividend per share. Rather, it’s the overall divdiend yield that’s important, as this metric can be used to fairly compare one stock to another.

When building a robust second income, here are several shares that stack up well against the competition.

Plenty of options

For comparison, the FTSE 250 average yield is currently 3.52%. To try to push for a four-figure monthly passive income stream, I’d target companies with a yield double the average. Fortunately, this isn’t a crazy idea. In fact, 21 stocks currently have dividend yields above 7%. This means an investor has plenty of choices to pick a diversified mix of stocks.

Chesnara’s a classic cash cow insurer, focused on managing pension books that generate predictable, long-term cash flows. That steady stream of surplus capital has supported a long track record of progressive dividends, making it particularly attractive for income investors. The current dividend yield is 7.73%.

Supermarket Income REIT has a dividend yield of 7.64%. It owns large grocery stores, let to major UK supermarkets on long, inflation-linked leases. That combination of essential retail tenants and built-in rent increases provides highly visible, resilient income.

Primary Health Properties invests in GP surgeries and healthcare facilities, with most rents ultimately backed by government funding. I like the stock because it combines the defensive nature of healthcare demand with long leases and inflation-linked income. It has a yield of 7.79%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Each stock mentioned has its own risks, which should be carefully considered before making any investment decision.

Investing £600 a month in a range of stocks with an average yield of 7% could see a portfolio grow quickly. With dividends reinvested, it would take just under 15 years to have at least £1,000 a month being paid out on average. Of course, trying to forecast this far into the future is tough. So it could take more or less time in reality to reach this goal.

Ongoing transformation

Another example that could be considered for this strategy is Aberdeen Group (LSE:ABDN). Over the past year, the share price is up 53%, yet it still has a high dividend yield of 7.48%.

As a fund manager, Aberdeen’s revenues are closely tied to assets under management. When markets rise, so do client portfolios and the fees earned on them. Even with the volatility in March, the stock market performance in the past year has been very strong.

This has acted to stem outflows. For 2025, the business recorded a net outflow of £1.7bn, well below the £6.1bn in the year before.

Of course, I’d like the business to be posting net inflows. A key risk going forward is continued outflows. But the company’s undergoing a strategic transformation, so investors should be patient.

It’s changing from a traditional asset manager into a broader wealth platform. The acquisition and growth of Interactive Investor has been key here, with that division now contributing a significant chunk of profits and benefiting from the DIY investing boom. In other words, Aberdeen’s becoming less reliant on struggling active funds and more exposed to structurally growing areas.

I think all of this not only means the dividend is secure, but also makes it a stock I think investors could consider.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Chesnara Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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