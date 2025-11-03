Member Login
I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
The Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price has taken me by surprise. I thought this FTSE 100 blue-chip might turn out to be a bit of a plodder. How wrong I was.

The grocery chain’s a massive operation with around £70bn turnover, and tight profit margins of roughly 3.5%. It carries huge fixed costs including a nationwide chain of stores, more than 300,000 staff, and a complex logistics network. Add in fierce competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl, and the challenge seems enormous.

Brilliant FTSE 100 stock

Yet over the past five years, Tesco’s taken on all-comers and beaten them. Latest WorldPanel data shows its market share is 28.3%, well ahead of second-placed Sainsbury’s at 15.3%, with Asda at 11.8% and Aldi at 10.6%.

Tesco’s share price has responded, climbing 35% over the past year and 125% over five, with dividends on top. Clearly, I misread this one.

Looking at that success, I’m now wondering how far it can go. Its valuation is starting to feel full-priced, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. With high expectations baked in, any stumble in growth or profits could be punished.

Dividend income and growth

Tesco’s scale cuts both ways. As the UK’s biggest employer, it was hit by April’s hike to employer’s National Insurance and 6.7% increase in the Minimum Wage. Competition remains intense as Asda slashes prices and profits to win lost share. Tesco’s also warned that adjusted operating profit in 2025/26 could fall. That’s a lot to manage for a business already at scale.

I wondered if I was too sceptical, given my previous doubts, so asked ChatGPT whether Tesco shares might have gone stale. It was upbeat about the business, highlighting Tesco’s strong market share: “Consumers are still choosing it over rivals, pricing power appears intact, and scale works in its favour”.

I pressed the chatbot further on risks and it warned: “Tesco doesn’t have unlimited strength to absorb cost inflation, margin contraction or aggressive pricing from rivals without performance taking a hit”.

AI insight and reality

The bot added: “Tesco still has strengths and merits, but the ride is less smooth and the valuation is less forgiving than when the shares first raced ahead”.

That’s all fair, but very generic. Also, ChatGPT’s a people pleaser. It often reflects what users want to hear, and its answers were partly echoing my own scepticism. So I’ll treat them with extreme caution.

My own sense is that the low-hanging fruit may already have been picked. The combination of full valuation and modest dividend yield makes the shares less attractive than in past years.

Broker forecasts confirm the scepticism. Twelve analysts offering one-year price forecasts produce a median target of just under 472p. That’s only 3.75% above current levels.

Long-term perspective

Tesco may have passed its best-before date, but I wouldn’t say the stock has hit its sell-by date. It still deserves consideration as part of a balanced portfolio, for long-term investors. That’s my view. ChatGPT seems to reflect it, but other investors might find the chabot draws very different conclusions, as it aims to please them instead. Ultimately, investors need to do their own research, and take their own view.


Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

