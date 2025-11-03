Our writer walks through some of the basics when it comes to using an ISA full of dividend shares to try and set up passive income streams.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for monthly passive income of over £1,000?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Thinking of stuffing an ISA with dividend shares as a way to earn passive income? That is exactly what lots of people do – and it can be a lucrative approach to generating some additional income without having to take an extra job.

Here’s how dividend shares work

To start, let me explain a bit about why dividend shares can potentially be lucrative. When a company generates spare cash, it typically has a choice of what to do with it. It might plough it back into marketing, for example, or invest in research and development.

Some firms decide to use a part or all of their spare money to pay dividends to shareholders. Simply by owning such a share could earn dividends.

But a couple of things are important to note. Dividends are never guaranteed, even when a company has paid them in the past. Also, share prices can move around, for better or worse – so the total financial return is not just driven by dividends, share price also matters.

Targeting a £1,000+ monthly second income

When assessing what might be earned from a dividend share, we look at its prospective dividend yield. That is the expected annual payout per share, expressed as a percentage of the purchase price.

The FTSE 100 yields 3.3% at the moment. In today’s market, I think it is possible to target a higher yield while sticking to proven blue-chip businesses. In this example, I will use 6%.

Earning £1,000 a month on average means an investor will need to generate over £12k annually in dividends, or more. At a 6% yield, that will require a £200k sum in the ISA.

That is more than the usual annual ISA contribution allowance. So that is where the idea of drip-feeding money in can be helpful. If someone puts £20k a year into their ISA and builds a portfolio of dividend shares that compounds in value at 6% annually, it ought to be worth over £200k after nine years. Invested at a 6% yield, that is enough to earn over £1k a month on average in passive income.

Choosing the right ISA helps

Clearly a key part of this approach is choosing the right shares. But total return can be eaten into by commissions, dealing fees and other charges. So choosing a suitable Stocks and Shares ISA is important too.

Finding shares to buy

One dividend share I think investors should consider is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). Its dividend yield of 6.1% is above the 6% target I mentioned above. The FTSE 100 cigarette maker also has a decades-long history of raising its dividend per share annually. It aims to keep doing so.

However, sales volumes are in long-term structural decline in many markets. Non-cigarette products have yet to prove anything like as profitable. That is a risk to British American’s cash flows.

But cigarette sales, while falling, remain substantial – and massively cash generative. British American owns a stable of premium brands that give it pricing power. It is also expanding more and more into non-cigarette products such as vapes.