3 FTSE 100 index stocks to consider in November!

3 FTSE 100 index stocks to consider in November!

Looking for the best FTSE 100 index stocks to buy this month? Royston Wild is confident these UK momentum shares can continue rising.

Royston Wild
November has traditionally proved a strong month for global stock markets. The FTSE 100 index of UK shares is no different — in fact, the 13.1% return it delivered in November 2020 represents the largest gain in any month so far this century.

History isn’t always an accurate guide to future returns. But there’s a good chance in my opinion that the Footsie could put in another strong performance this month, driven by robust investor confidence and cheap valuations on British companies.

With this in mind, here are three top blue-chip shares to consider in November. I believe they could deliver robust returns in the near term and beyond.

Fresnillo

Silver and gold producer Fresnillo remains the FTSE 100’s best performer so far in 2025. It’s up 240%, even after October’s precious metals price drop that pulled it lower.

It’s possible these valuable metals could fall further following their recent explosive rises. But I think they’ll rebound before long, driven by factors like growing geopolitical instability, returning inflationary pressures, and the falling US dollar.

City analysts are similarly hopeful. Reuters’ latest survey, for instance, showed forecasters predict an average gold price of $4,275 per ounce in 2026, up from $4,020 currently.

Major producer Fresnillo could be an attractive way to capitalise on lasting precious metals demand, given its enormous scale and diversified operations spanning both gold and silver.

Antofagasta

Copper‘s another major metal that’s made massive inroads in 2025, pulling Antofagasta‘s share price 70% higher since 1 January. In this case, commodity prices have been supercharged by supply disruptions that have drained copper stockpiles.

Can the red metal keep rising though, like gold? Risks to demand remain elevated, based on weakness in key markets. China’s manufacturing output hitting six-month lows in October is a reminder of such threats.

Yet supply problems across Asia, Africa, and the Americas still mean copper may continue to make ground. I certainly expect shortages to emerge as the booming digital and green economies such up enormous amounts of the industrial metal.

Along with copper, Antofagasta produces gold, silver, and molybdenum.

Prudential

2025’s proved to be a seismic year for Prudential‘s (LSE:PRU) share price following years of underperformance. It’s risen 68% since 1 January, an impressive run I’m expecting to continue.

So what’s changed at the FTSE company? ‘The Pru’ has a long track record of delivering impressive sales and profits growth. The problem has been an extended downturn in its Asian markets, which is now beginning to subside and driving demand for emerging market shares once again.

Competition is high across its product lines, representing a significant threat. But Prudential has so far skilfully navigated this problem. New business profit soared 13% between January and September, encouraging the firm to accelerate share buybacks and introduce double-digit dividend increases.

I’m confident Prudential’s shares will deliver impressive long-term gains as Asia’s booming economies supercharge the region’s financial services industry.


Royston Wild has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

