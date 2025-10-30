I asked ChatGPT if it’s better to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP and it said…

Member Login
Harvey Jones asks artificial intelligence to list the pros and cons of an ISA or SIPP, then cracks on with the more important task of deciding which shares to buy.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British investors are lucky because they have two tax-efficient ways to invest – via a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP.

ISAs tend to be better known and more popular, but SIPPs have advantages too. To get a better handle on it, I asked AI ‘bot ChatGPT for its view. Here’s what it said.

Tax relief vs flexibility

It explained that both Stocks and Shares ISAs and SIPPs let people invest in funds, shares and exchange traded funds (ETFs) without paying capital gains tax or extra tax on dividends.

The difference is when the benefit kicks in. A SIPP gives upfront tax relief. So a basic-rate 20% taxpayer investing £8,000 gets £2,000 added automatically, and higher-rate taxpayers can claim another to 20% or 25% through their tax return. The trade-off is that investors can’t touch the money until they’re 55, rising to 57 from 2028.

Under the current rules, they can take 25% of their pot tax-free, but the remainder will be subject to income tax.

ISAs don’t offer tax relief when investors pay money in. However, withdrawals are completely tax-free. Also, investors can make withdrawals whenever they wish, for other reasons than retirement.

ChatGPT then went on to say that SIPPs may suit higher earners or those wanting to cut their income tax bill, by claiming tax relief on contributions.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Steady growth

ChatGPT added: “If the goal is retirement income, a SIPP usually wins. For flexibility and earlier financial freedom, an ISA is better.”

forget the bot, in my own view, SIPPs and ISAs are best used together. The tax benefits complement each other nicely. Both are a terrific way to build wealth for the future, and so are great value FTSE 100 shares.

I’m OK asking ChatGPT simple informational questions, but I wouldn’t let it pick the stocks to go in an ISA or SIPP. I’ve asked a few times and the information tends to be random and often outd of date. ChatGPT can also hallucinate. I pick stocks based on reliable facts, not AI fantasies.

FTSE 100 Aviva appeals

For new investors, I think they could start their Isa or SIPP with a solid blue-chip to minimise risk and volatility while they get the hang of things. FTSE 100 insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) is one to consider.

The company has been transformed by CEO Amanda Blanc, who has streamlined and sharpened operations. The shares are now up 44% over one year and 170% over five, with all dividends on top. Today, these share offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.3%, and this income should climb over time.

Half-year results published on 14 August showed operating profits jumping 22% to just over £1bn, and the board hiked the interim dividend by a hefty 10% to 13.1p per share.

Today, Aviva’s valuation is rather high, as measured by a price-to-earnings ratio around 28. That’s well above the FTSE 100 average of 18. If we get a stock market crash, as some predict, that could have the value of the assets it holds to protect against its insurance liabilities.

To spread risk, I’d suggest looking to build a balanced portfolio of at least a dozen shares across different sectors and with different risk and dividend income profiles.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

