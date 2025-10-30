Harvey Jones asks artificial intelligence to list the pros and cons of an ISA or SIPP, then cracks on with the more important task of deciding which shares to buy.

I asked ChatGPT if it’s better to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP and it said…

British investors are lucky because they have two tax-efficient ways to invest – via a Stocks and Shares ISA and a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP.

ISAs tend to be better known and more popular, but SIPPs have advantages too. To get a better handle on it, I asked AI ‘bot ChatGPT for its view. Here’s what it said.

Tax relief vs flexibility

It explained that both Stocks and Shares ISAs and SIPPs let people invest in funds, shares and exchange traded funds (ETFs) without paying capital gains tax or extra tax on dividends.

The difference is when the benefit kicks in. A SIPP gives upfront tax relief. So a basic-rate 20% taxpayer investing £8,000 gets £2,000 added automatically, and higher-rate taxpayers can claim another to 20% or 25% through their tax return. The trade-off is that investors can’t touch the money until they’re 55, rising to 57 from 2028.

Under the current rules, they can take 25% of their pot tax-free, but the remainder will be subject to income tax.

ISAs don’t offer tax relief when investors pay money in. However, withdrawals are completely tax-free. Also, investors can make withdrawals whenever they wish, for other reasons than retirement.

ChatGPT then went on to say that SIPPs may suit higher earners or those wanting to cut their income tax bill, by claiming tax relief on contributions.

Steady growth

ChatGPT added: “If the goal is retirement income, a SIPP usually wins. For flexibility and earlier financial freedom, an ISA is better.”

forget the bot, in my own view, SIPPs and ISAs are best used together. The tax benefits complement each other nicely. Both are a terrific way to build wealth for the future, and so are great value FTSE 100 shares.

I’m OK asking ChatGPT simple informational questions, but I wouldn’t let it pick the stocks to go in an ISA or SIPP. I’ve asked a few times and the information tends to be random and often outd of date. ChatGPT can also hallucinate. I pick stocks based on reliable facts, not AI fantasies.

FTSE 100 Aviva appeals

For new investors, I think they could start their Isa or SIPP with a solid blue-chip to minimise risk and volatility while they get the hang of things. FTSE 100 insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) is one to consider.

The company has been transformed by CEO Amanda Blanc, who has streamlined and sharpened operations. The shares are now up 44% over one year and 170% over five, with all dividends on top. Today, these share offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.3%, and this income should climb over time.

Half-year results published on 14 August showed operating profits jumping 22% to just over £1bn, and the board hiked the interim dividend by a hefty 10% to 13.1p per share.

Today, Aviva’s valuation is rather high, as measured by a price-to-earnings ratio around 28. That’s well above the FTSE 100 average of 18. If we get a stock market crash, as some predict, that could have the value of the assets it holds to protect against its insurance liabilities.

To spread risk, I’d suggest looking to build a balanced portfolio of at least a dozen shares across different sectors and with different risk and dividend income profiles.