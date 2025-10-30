Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how much passive income it could earn in the coming decade!

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how much passive income it could earn in the coming decade!

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a lucrative source of passive income — but there is more than one way to skin a cat. Christopher Ruane explains.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can provide a simple platform to try and generate passive income – and I think that is especially true over the long term.

Here’s how much income in the form of dividends a £20k ISA could hopefully generate over the coming decade.

Jam today, or jam tomorrow?

There are two different approaches to drawing down the dividends.

One is to take out the dividends as they come and use them as passive income. Once removed from the Stocks and Shares ISA wrapper, they will lose the tax-protected status they had in it. But this approach will hopefully mean passive income flows from the first year of the decade.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Another approach is to reinvest dividends inside the ISA, something known as compounding. As they are still inside the ISA wrapper, these dividends will not eat up the annual contribution allowance.

So an investor taking that approach may end up having more than £20k of ‘new’ money to invest in their ISA in a given tax year, while staying inside the contribution allowance.

Dividend yield – and why not to chase it

How much passive income someone earns depends on how much they invest, and at what dividend yield.

Yield is the annual dividend income, expressed as a percentage of the price paid for the shares. So, for example, a 7.5% yield means £7.50 of dividends for every £100 invested.

That presumes the dividends flow: they are never guaranteed and a company may choose to grow its payout, but it can also cut or cancel it altogether.

7.5% is more than double the current FTSE 100 yield, but in today’s market, I think it is a practical goal.

So, does it make sense just to buy high-yield shares to try and earn more passive income?

Not necessarily, given that dividends are never guaranteed to last. A savvy investor needs to understand a company’s finances and commercial prospects, judging what its future dividends may be.

Compounding can be powerful

At a 7.5% yield, a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA ought to generate £1,500 per year of dividends. Over a decade, that would be £15,000.

An alternative would be to compound those dividends. Compounding at 7.5% annually, £20k ought to grow to over £42k.

At a 7.5% yield, that £42k ISA could then generate around £3,168 of dividends annually.

Choosing shares with a long-term mindset

Fees and commissions can add up, so it makes sense to select carefully the most suitable Stocks and Shares ISA.

When looking for shares to buy, I think a long-term approach makes sense.

One dividend share I think investors ought to consider is insurer Aviva (LSE: AV).

Lately, after strong share price growth, it has been trading at levels last seen before the 2008 financial crisis had its full impact.

But does that mean Aviva shares are expensive? Not necessarily, given its strong business performance.

The yield is 5.5% and, since a 2020 dividend cut, the company has grown the payout per share annually.

Aviva is the UK market leader for insurance. It has sharpened its strategic focus on its home market, for example by acquiring rival Direct Line.

That has brought economies of scale, though it also brings the risk that any strong price competition in the UK insurance market could eat badly into Aviva’s profitability.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Up 165% in a year! Is it time investors woke up to this eye-popping growth share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the performance of this overlooked FTSE 100 growth stock. But can the shares maintain…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

I won’t touch Aston Martin shares with a bargepole. Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies yet the company has a marque beloved of petrolheads. So why does this writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, and Persimmon shares be blown away in the Budget?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at whether Persimmon shares and other big FTSE house builders will get bad news in the Budget…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This world-class UK share has smashed the FTSE 100 over 5 years and for once I’m not talking about Rolls-Royce

| Harvey Jones

Most investors know how well Rolls-Royce stock has done lately but Harvey Jones highlights another UK share that has also…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

What if there’s no stock market crash coming soon?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is realistic about his inability to time the stock market. So, as markets hit new all-time highs, what…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Will the Budget take a hammer to Barclays, Lloyds, and NatWest shares?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is astonished by the stellar performance of NatWest shares and the other big FTSE 100 banks but now…

Read more »

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

Is the Meta share price falling on Q3 earnings the start of a stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

Meta’s share price is falling as investors are becoming wary of its huge AI spending. But could this be the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Thank goodness I didn’t invest in WPP a year ago when the share price was 827p! 

| Ben McPoland

Down 16% today and 63% year to date, the shocking WPP share price is now in crisis mode. What on…

Read more »